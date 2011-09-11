NEW PLYMOUTH, New Zealand, Sept 11 Ireland laboured to a error-strewn 22-10 victory over an emotional and fiercly committed United States in their rugby World Cup opener at a cold and wet Stadium Taranaki on Sunday.

Both teams wore black armbands and observed a period of silence as cheers of "USA, USA" rang out before the game on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington in which nearly 3,000 people died.

Despite enjoying total dominance up front throughout the Pool C clash, handling errors, slips on the wet field, misplaced passes and poor execution meant Ireland missed out on a four-try bonus point.

Winger Tommy Bowe scored two tries with hooker Rory Best adding another but Irish flyhalf Jonathan Sexton managed just two from six kicks at goal.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Alastair Himmer. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more rugby stories