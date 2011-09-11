By Patrick Johnston
NEW PLYMOUTH, New Zealand, Sept 11 Ireland
laboured to a error-strewn 22-10 victory over an emotional and
fiercly committed United States in their rugby World Cup opener
at a cold and wet Stadium Taranaki on Sunday.
Both teams wore black armbands and observed a period of
silence as cheers of "USA, USA" rang out before the game on the
10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and
Washington in which nearly 3,000 people died.
Despite enjoying total dominance up front throughout the
Pool C clash, handling errors, slips on the wet field, misplaced
passes and poor execution meant Ireland missed out on a four-try
bonus point.
Winger Tommy Bowe scored two tries with hooker Rory Best
adding another but Irish flyhalf Jonathan Sexton managed just
two from six kicks at goal.
