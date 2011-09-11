(Adds quote, details)
* Irish clear first hurdle
* Ireland miss out on four-try bonus point
* O'Driscoll happy to break losing streak
By Patrick Johnston
NEW PLYMOUTH, New Zealand, Sept 11 Ireland
laboured to an error-strewn 22-10 victory over an emotional and
fiercly committed United States in their rugby World Cup opener
at a cold and wet Stadium Taranaki on Sunday.
Both teams wore black armbands and observed a period of
silence as cheers of "USA, USA" rang out before the game on the
10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and
Washington in which nearly 3,000 people died.
Despite enjoying total dominance up front throughout the
Pool C clash, handling errors, slips on the wet field, misplaced
passes and poor execution meant Ireland ran in only three tries
and missed out on the crucial four-try bonus point.
Irish flyhalf Jonathan Sexton had a night to forget as he
made just two from six kicks as Ireland ended a four-match
losing streak.
"There were aspects that were disappointing for sure but
most important was we broke our losing sequence," captain Brian
O'Driscoll told reporters.
"But if we are relying on bonus points to get through we are
in trouble for sure."
O'Driscoll and his team have just six days to improve on
their display as they face a tough test on Saturday against
Tri-Nations champions Australia, who ran out 32-6 winners over
Italy earlier.
The Americans, however, will be delighted with their
efforts, tackling everything that moved in a green shirt as they
continued the trend of impressive performances by the tier two
nations in the opening matches of the World Cup.
Ireland had started brightly on a chilly Sunday evening,
tearing into the big American pack and shoving them backwards
off their first scrum and drawing a penalty, only for Sexton to
push his straight-forward kick wide in the fourth minute.
Sexton then missed a simpler chance five minutes later into
the stiff breeze as Ireland began racking up handling errors in
the difficult cold and wet conditions.
He finally kicked over a penalty in the 17th minute in front
of the posts after the Americans, who were struggling to gain
possession because of their struggles up front, were penalised
for hands in the ruck.
Another big Irish scrum on the stroke of halftime resulted
in the opening try when the Americans were pushed off their own
put-in inside their 22 an Bowe cut a nice line back inside to
score under the posts which Sexton converted.
However, the flyhalf's kicking woes returned at the start of
the second half when he missed two more kicks from identical
positions before being replaced by Ronan O'Gara shortly after.
The Americans took heart from Irish errors and winger James
Paterson kicked over a penalty to cut the deficit to seven in
the 54th minute.
The score seemed to spark the Irish into life and hooker
Rory Best waited his time before breaking off the back of
another successful rolling maul to crash over in the corner for
Ireland's second try minutes later.
O'Gara matched Sexton's kicking with a woeful slice wide on
the conversion.
The work of the forwards though was beginning to tell and
Bowe ran in his second on the hour mark after a quick exchange
of passes with O'Driscoll.
Another big rolling maul threatened to bring a fourth try
and precious bonus point in the final minutes but the Americans
held firm and enjoyed the final say, and biggest cheer, when
centre Paul Emerick intercepted a looping pass to race clear
under the posts to score.
"We were under a lot of pressure and I'm very proud of the
guys," said the ponytailed American captain Todd Clever.
"In the grand scheme of things this is just a game and we're
talking about thousands of lives, we were glad to have our
chance to pay our respects," added in reference to the 9/11
terrorist attacks.
