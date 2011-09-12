By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 12
AUCKLAND, Sept 12 Bad results and poor
performances have left Ireland in the position of heavy
underdogs ahead of their rugby World Cup clash with Tri-Nations
champions Australia on Saturday -- perfect to spring a surprise.
An ugly 22-10 victory over the United States on a wet and
windy night at the weekend ended their four-match losing streak
but would have put little fear into the Australians ahead of
their Eden Park Pool C clash on Saturday.
The mood is a far cry from the heady optimism of supporters
in July when the Irish, still basking from their highly
impressive victory over England to deny them a grand slam in
March, watched as Samoa stunned the Wallabies in Sydney.
However, August defeats against England, Scotland and France
twice have left supporters and pundits expecting little from
them in Auckland, but that is often when they do their best work
-- especially against the Wallabies.
In the quarter-finals of the 1991 World Cup, Ireland came
within a whisker of beating Australia, who eventually went on to
win the tournament.
Again in 2003 their pool clash also ended with a narrow one
point win for the Wallabies.
"Underdogs is not a position or a name we would go looking
for but we are clearly the underdogs based on the respective
records in the last three or four games but that doesn't really
worry us," Ireland team manager Paul McNaughton told reporters
on Monday.
"We all know, and there is a strong belief in the squad,
that we if get all the parts of our game, that we know we can
get up there, we can provide very fine opposition for Australia.
"We have to play very well and we have to play better than
we have played over the last four or five games obviously to win
the game."
Head coach Declan Kidney said after the U.S. victory that
some of the mistakes could be blamed on the conditions and also
the occasion but McNaughton was more forthright.
"When you talk about conditions you talk about excuses,"
McNaughton said.
"We wouldn't put the conditions down to all the mistakes
that were made, there were really too many handling errors
made."
McNaughton insisted there was enough belief in the squad
that they could overcome a poor record of just six wins in their
last 13 tests to challenge the Wallabies.
"We always seem to bring our best out when our backs are
against the wall," he said.
"They know the Australians well and there is a level of
confidence that on our day, when we play well, and when all
engines and cylinders are running smoothly, we can beat them."
