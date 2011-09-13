AUCKLAND, Sept 13 Irish staff and players defended their skill levels amidst growing criticism on Tuesday, offering differing reasons for the increasing errors that have struck in recent matches ahead of their World Cup clash against Australia.

Although the Irish ended a four-game losing streak with a 22-10 victory over the United States on Sunday in their World Cup opener, 12 handling errors left the squad and staff disappointed as they missed out on a four-try bonus point.

Next up is Saturday's clash at Eden Park against Tri-Nations champions Australia, who have produced some scintillating backplay in recent months and ran in four well worked, second-half tries against Italy on Sunday.

"We know the enormity of the task but we believe we're up to that task. We also understand that we have to be at our very best," Ireland's backs coach Alan Gaffney told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are pretty confident in the way we want to play the game so I think we will go into the game knowing that we can put the performance in on the weekend."

Gaffney, a former assistant with the Wallabies, said the mistakes were down to minor issues which could be easily fixed.

"We've got to make sure we get our alignment right instead of taking too much out of the ball, going too far into contact and creating too much pressure on the outside support players," Gaffney explained of their running lines.

"They're little areas we're not quite getting right at the present time. It is not necessarily a skill level thing but it is some of those decisions. That is where a lot of the errors are coming from."

While Gaffney said the message for Saturday's Pool C encounter would be to 'keep it simple' blindside flanker Stephen Ferris said the team also needed to be more focused.

"I think it is concentration mostly," Ferris replied when asked what he thought was to blame for the mistakes.

TAKE THEM ON

"We show week in-week out with our provinces that our handling skills are just as good as anybody so I think definitely (it is) just a mindset going into the game that we need to lift our concentration that little five or 10 percent."

Number eight Jamie Heaslip said that nerves were also to blame, especially in Sunday's error-strewn performance.

"I felt like it was my first cap to be honest," the jovial loose forward said. "I was nervous and I'm sure a lot of the other guys who hadn't played in World Cups were nervous."

Ferris and Heaslip were part of a huge forward effort against the U.S. and both were keen to stress the importance of a similar performance against the Australians, whose front row is considered their weak link.

"We definitely have to take them on in the pack alright," Heaslip said.

"We are going to have to carry the ball hard and run at them and then on their ball be very physical on the line and win the battle of the gain line and go from there."

Ulster backrow Ferris, who regularly powered over the gain line on Sunday as he continued his comeback from knee trouble, was confident they could reproduce the physicality.

"I think our set-piece was fantastic and also our maul was very good, we won a lot of penalties (on Sunday). If we can produce that ball again our backs will do a lot more with it.

"It is definitely going to be a lot tougher at the set-piece this week but at the same time we are fairly confident with the forward pack that we will get the same type of ball."

