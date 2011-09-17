By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 17
AUCKLAND, Sept 17 Ireland captain Brian
O'Driscoll praised the ferocious effort by his inspired forward
pack that set the platform for a famous victory over Tri-Nations
champions Australia on Saturday.
The Irish front row squeezed the life out of their
Australian counterparts in the scrum leading to a number of
penalties which flyhalfs Jonathan Sexton and Ronan O'Gara kicked
to claim a 15-6 victory.
Looseforward trio of Stephen Ferris, Sean O'Brien and Jamie
Heaslip also had a huge impact on the match at Eden Park,
forcing Australia on the backfoot time and time again as the
Wallabies struggled to get their revered backs into the game.
"It is difficult to win games when your pack are second best
but there was no doubt today our pack laid the platform for the
victory, that is unquestionable," a beaming O'Driscoll told
reporters after the match.
"The tight five needed to front up and our front row was
immense and just gave us an opportunity to play territory and
get ourselves into situations where we could kick points and
there was some phenomenal turnovers as well.
"They were definitely the ones who put us in the position to
win the game and I have no problem giving them the credit they
deserve to win the game."
As good as the Irish pack were, the late withdrawal of
Wallaby flanker David Pocock with a back injury early on
Saturday played a part as they were able to dominate the key
breakdown area and slow up ball for Australia's potent halfback
pair of Will Genia and Quade Cooper.
Ireland head coach Declan Kidney was quick to play down the
significance of Pocock's absence.
"Probably about the same as the absence of David Wallace,"
Kidney replied, referring to Ireland's first-choice openside who
was ruled out of the tournament with a long-term knee injury
last month. "It didn't matter, we knew we had to win the
breakdown. It doesn't matter who's playing in a match, it is a
rugby World Cup.
"You always want to play a team at full tilt, the fact that
David Pocock was unfortunate enough to be out injured, I'm sure
he'll come back and play a big part in the tournament, but you
can only play what's out against you.
"Our guys played well tonight, it is the first time our
backrow combination has had a game together and they can get
stronger from tonight's performance."
The forward effort was only matched by a phenomenal support
on a wet and windy night in Auckland.
Irish fans and New Zealand locals dressed in green hoping
the Six Nations side could turn over the All Blacks' rivals,
made up the majority of the 60,000 crowd at Eden Park as they
roared their, or adopted, side on.
"It felt like a home game and definitely when you are tired
and struggling for a second wind or a third wind that cheer can
often be the boost you need," O'Driscoll said.
"Hopefully we can continue with great Irish support - and
anyone else who wants to jump on the bandwagon."
