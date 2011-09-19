By Patrick Johnston
AUCKLAND, Sept 19 Ireland lock Paul O'Connell
and centre Gordon D'Arcy suffered hamstring strains in the World
Cup victory over Australia and are a doubt for the Pool C clash
against Russia, the team said on Monday.
D'Arcy limped off midway through the second half of the 15-6
win over the Tri-Nations champions at Eden Park on Saturday
while British and Irish Lions captain O'Connell completed the
whole match.
The Irish Rugby Football Union said in a statement that both
players would be monitored over the next few days ahead of
Friday's team announcement for the match against Russia in
Rotorua on Sunday.
Ireland enjoyed a day off after arriving in Taupo ahead of
their third Pool C match with the team still on a high after the
surprise win over the Wallabies.
"There was an incredible buzz around the lads when we were
setting off from Auckland," O'Connell's second row partner
Donncha O'Callaghan said in the statement.
"You sort of expect that after a good win, but something we
have all been chatting about is that we need to remain focused
on the job at hand."
Ireland are likely to rest a number of first-team players
for the match against Russia in preparation for their final Pool
C game against Italy, where victory should mean they win the
group and set up a probable quarter-final against Wales, Samoa
or Fiji.
Ireland put behind them four August warm-up defeats and a
sketchy performance in their opening World Cup win over the
United States to stun the Wallabies with a powerful performance
from their pack setting up the platform for victory.
O'Callaghan said it would be important Ireland maintain that
level of intensity throughout the tournament.
"The work ethic was always very high over the last couple of
months, but it was about making sure we did that work justice by
delivering it on the pitch," O'Callaghan said.
"I think we managed to do that, but the challenge is now to
keep the standards of our preparations up this week to reach the
Russia game in as good a shape as possible."
Russia, competing in their first rugby World Cup, are
expected to provide little resistance against Ireland and also
have to cope with a short turnaround for the game as they face
Italy in Nelson on Tuesday.
