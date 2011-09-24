AUCKLAND, Sept 24 After producing one of the great World Cup shocks with their victory over Australia last weekend, Ireland are in no mood to be involved in another upset when they take on Russia in Rotorua on Sunday.

Ireland's capacity for blowing favourable positions is well known to the legion of fans that have followed them around New Zealand and the talk in the Irish camp this week has been all about not underestimating the Russians.

Lock Leo Cullen will skipper the side in the absence of Brian O'Driscoll whose fellow centre Gordon D'Arcy as well as blindside flanker Stephen Ferris and experienced lock Paul O'Connell have also been given Sunday off.

Prop Cian Healy is the only member of the starting front row from last week's sensational triumph to retain his place for Ireland's third Pool C clash.

"Every opportunity you get to go out and play in the jersey is an honour," Healy told reporters in Rotorua on Saturday. "We have the utmost respect for Russia. If you put the other team down you are at a weak point.

"If you go out talking down a side you're going to be giving away silly tries."

WORTHY OPPONENTS

Russia have lost both their opening matches at their first World Cup but, after losing out in a close match to the United States, managed to score three tries against Italy.

"Once they get that bit of energy, that bit of oxygen in their game, they were dangerous," said Ireland's assistant coach Les Kiss.

The Russians have also rested some of the more experienced players who featured in their first two matches and lost a couple of others to injury.

"We understand how strong Ireland are," coach Nikolay Nerush said. "They have become pool leaders unexpectedly after beating the favourites Australia, so it will be rather difficult for us to face them.

"Russia and Ireland have different goals in the competition," he added. "Ireland are aiming at the highest results, while we are just getting experience. Our task on Sunday is to play worthily."

Ireland's task is to ensure they win with a bonus point for four tries or more to put them in the strongest possible position for their final pool match against Italy on Oct. 2.

A green-clad army of Irish fans, supplemented by more than a few locals, created a superb atmosphere at Eden Park last week and they will be expected to reprise their supporting role at Rotorua International Stadium on Sunday.

"It does make a difference," said Healy. "Seeing vans painted in the tri-colour, it's been a bit surreal. People hanging out of cars, shouting at us. Never thought it would be this big.

"It has come as a shock how many people have made the trip over. Eden Park was wild, I imagine here will be too." (Editing by Peter Rutherford) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

