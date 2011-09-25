ROTORUA, New Zealand, Sept 25 Keith Earls grabbed a brace as Ireland ran in nine tries to beat a spirited Russia side 62-12 on Sunday and remain firmly on track to top Pool C and claim a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Maintaining the momentum from their upset victory over Australia last week, the Irish secured a bonus point with three tries in three minutes at the end of the second half against a Russian team playing its third game in 11 days.

Centre Earls crossed for his second try eight minutes into the second half to help ensure Ireland would go into their final Pool C game against Italy next weekend with three wins from three games.

Russia, who have now lost all three matches on their World Cup debut, battled manfully to stem the green tide and got reward for their efforts with second half tries from fullback Vasily Artemyev and winger Denis Simplikevich.

