Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
Oct 1 Ireland play Italy in a Pool C match of the rugby World Cup on Sunday (times GMT):
Where: Otago Stadium, Dunedin
Capacity: 30,000
When: Sunday, Oct. 2 (kickoff 0730)
Referee: Jonathan Kaplan (South Africa)
Teams:
Ireland Italy
15-Rob Kearney 15-Andrea Masi
14-Tommy Bowe 14-Tommaso Benvenuti
13-Brian O'Driscoll (c) 13-Gonzalo Canale
12-Gordon D'Arcy 12-Gonzalo Garcia
11-Keith Earls 11-Mirco Bergamasco
10-Ronan O'Gara 10-Luciano Orquera
9-Conor Murray 9-Fabio Semenzato
8-Jamie Heaslip 8-Sergio Parisse (c)
7-Sean O'Brien 7-Mauro Bergamasco
6-Stephen Ferris 6-Alessandro Zanni
5-Paul O'Connell 5-Cornelius van Zyl
4-Donncha O'Callaghan 4-Quintin Geldenhuys
3-Mike Ross 3-Martin Castrogiovanni
2-Rory Best 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini
1-Cian Healy 1-Salvatore Perugini
Replacements:
16-Sean Cronin 16-Fabio Ongaro
17-Tom Court 17-Andrea lo Cicero
18-Donnacha Ryan 18-Marco Bortolami
19-Denis Leamy 19-Paul Derbyshire
20-Eoin Reddan 20-Edoardo Gori
21-Jonathan Sexton 21-Riccardo Bocchino
22-Andrew Trimble 22-Luke McLean
Coaches: Declan Kidney Nick Mallett
IRB ranking:
Ireland 6
Italy 11
Overall record:
Played: 19
Wins: Ireland - 16; Italy - 3
Biggest win:
Ireland 61-6 in 2002
Italy 37-22 in 1997
Recent meetings:
Year Venue Result
2007 Belfast Ireland won 23-20
2008 Croke Park Ireland won 16-11
2009 Rome Ireland won 38-9
2010 Croke Park Ireland won 29-11
2011 Rome Ireland won 13-11
- - (Compiled by Alex Borthwick)
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.