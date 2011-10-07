Oct 7 Ireland play Wales in the quarter-finals
of the rugby World Cup on Saturday (times GMT):
Where: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
Capacity: 40,000
When: Saturday, Oct. 8 (kickoff 0500)
Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa)
Teams:
Ireland Wales
15-Rob Kearney 15-Leigh Halfpenny
14-Tommy Bowe 14-George North
13-Brian O'Driscoll (c) 13-Jonathan Davies
12-Gordon D'Arcy 12-Jamie Roberts
11-Keith Earls 11-Shane Williams
10-Ronan O'Gara 10-Rhys Priestland
9-Conor Murray 9-Mike Phillips
8-Jamie Heaslip 8-Toby Faletau
7-Sean O'Brien 7-Sam Warburton (c)
6-Stephen Ferris 6-Danny Lydiate
5-Paul O'Connell 5-Alun Wyn Jones
4-Donncha O'Callaghan 4-Luke Charteris
3-Mike Ross 3-Adam Jones
2-Rory Best 2-Huw Bennett
1-Cian Healy 1-Gethin Jenkins
Replacements:
16-Sean Cronin 16-Lloyd Burns
17-Tom Court 17-Paul James
18-Donnacha Ryan 18-Bradley Davies
19-Denis Leamy 19-Ryan Jones
20-Eoin Reddan 20-Lloyd Williams
21-Jonathan Sexton 21-James Hook
22-Andrew Trimble 22-Scott Williams
Coaches: Declan Kidney Warren Gatland
- -
IRB ranking:
Ireland 5
Wales 6
- -
Overall record:
Played: 116
Wins: Ireland - 47; Wales - 63 (draws - 6)
- -
Biggest win:
Ireland 54-10 in 2002
Wales 29-0 in 1907 and 32-4 in 1975
- -
Recent meetings:
Year Venue Result
2007 Millenium Stadium Ireland won 19-9
2008 Croke Park Wales won 16-12
2009 Millenium Stadium Ireland won 17-15
2010 Croke Park Ireland won 27-12
2011 Millenium Stadium Wales won 19-13
- -
