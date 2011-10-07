Oct 7 Ireland play Wales in the quarter-finals of the rugby World Cup on Saturday (times GMT):

Where: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Capacity: 40,000

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 (kickoff 0500)

Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa)

Teams:

Ireland Wales

15-Rob Kearney 15-Leigh Halfpenny

14-Tommy Bowe 14-George North

13-Brian O'Driscoll (c) 13-Jonathan Davies

12-Gordon D'Arcy 12-Jamie Roberts

11-Keith Earls 11-Shane Williams

10-Ronan O'Gara 10-Rhys Priestland

9-Conor Murray 9-Mike Phillips

8-Jamie Heaslip 8-Toby Faletau

7-Sean O'Brien 7-Sam Warburton (c)

6-Stephen Ferris 6-Danny Lydiate

5-Paul O'Connell 5-Alun Wyn Jones

4-Donncha O'Callaghan 4-Luke Charteris

3-Mike Ross 3-Adam Jones

2-Rory Best 2-Huw Bennett

1-Cian Healy 1-Gethin Jenkins

Replacements:

16-Sean Cronin 16-Lloyd Burns

17-Tom Court 17-Paul James

18-Donnacha Ryan 18-Bradley Davies

19-Denis Leamy 19-Ryan Jones

20-Eoin Reddan 20-Lloyd Williams

21-Jonathan Sexton 21-James Hook

22-Andrew Trimble 22-Scott Williams

Coaches: Declan Kidney Warren Gatland

- -

IRB ranking:

Ireland 5

Wales 6

- -

Overall record:

Played: 116

Wins: Ireland - 47; Wales - 63 (draws - 6)

- -

Biggest win:

Ireland 54-10 in 2002

Wales 29-0 in 1907 and 32-4 in 1975

- -

Recent meetings:

Year Venue Result

2007 Millenium Stadium Ireland won 19-9

2008 Croke Park Wales won 16-12

2009 Millenium Stadium Ireland won 17-15

2010 Croke Park Ireland won 27-12

2011 Millenium Stadium Wales won 19-13

- - (Compiled by Alex Borthwick)