WELLINGTON Oct 5 Ireland coach Declan Kidney named flyhalf Ronan O'Gara to start their rugby World Cup quarter-final against Wales at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday.

O'Gara saw off the challenge of Jonathan Sexton after the veteran was preferred for their final Pool C match against Italy in Dunedin on Sunday.

Hooker Rory Best was bracketed with Sean Cronin at hooker with Best due to undergo a late fitness test on a shoulder injury he sustained in the Italy match, which Ireland won 36-6 to top the pool.

The forward pack is otherwise unchanged, which will ensure an exciting battle at the breakdown between Wales captain Sam Warburton and Ireland's Sean O'Brien -- both of whom were considered standouts in the pool phase.

Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Brian O'Driscoll (captain), 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Ronan O'Gara, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Paul O'Connell, 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best/Sean Cronin, 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin/Damien Varley , 17-Tom Court, 18-Donnacha Ryan, 19-Denis Leamy, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Jonathan Sexton, 22-Andrew Trimble.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories