WELLINGTON Oct 5 Ireland coach Declan Kidney
named flyhalf Ronan O'Gara to start their rugby World Cup
quarter-final against Wales at Wellington Regional Stadium on
Saturday.
O'Gara saw off the challenge of Jonathan Sexton after the
veteran was preferred for their final Pool C match against Italy
in Dunedin on Sunday.
Hooker Rory Best was bracketed with Sean Cronin at hooker
with Best due to undergo a late fitness test on a shoulder
injury he sustained in the Italy match, which Ireland won 36-6
to top the pool.
The forward pack is otherwise unchanged, which will ensure
an exciting battle at the breakdown between Wales captain Sam
Warburton and Ireland's Sean O'Brien -- both of whom were
considered standouts in the pool phase.
Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Brian O'Driscoll
(captain), 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Ronan O'Gara,
9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Stephen
Ferris, 5-Paul O'Connell, 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross,
2-Rory Best/Sean Cronin, 1-Cian Healy.
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin/Damien Varley , 17-Tom Court,
18-Donnacha Ryan, 19-Denis Leamy, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Jonathan
Sexton, 22-Andrew Trimble.
