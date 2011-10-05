(Adds details, quotes)

* Best to undergo late fitness test

* O'Gara retains flyhalf position for quarter-final

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, Oct 5 Ireland hooker Rory Best will undergo a late fitness test on his injured shoulder to determine whether he plays their World Cup quarter-final against Wales on Saturday, coach Declan Kidney said on Wednesday.

Kidney bracketed Best for the match at Wellington Regional Stadium with Sean Cronin. Best injured his shoulder in Ireland's final Pool C match against Italy, which Ireland won 36-6 to top the pool.

"He (Best) has made great progress since Sunday," Kidney told reporters in Wellington on Wednesday. "In tournament football you always have to take each day as it comes and he has made nothing but progress since Sunday.

"If he keeps going the way he is, he is a chance."

Veteran flyhalf Ronan O'Gara also held on to his starting role after he saw off the challenge of the more attacking Jonathan Sexton.

"He played well and he retained his place, which is the biggest compliment a coach can give a player, especially when he is up against someone as talented as Jonathan," Kidney added.

"But we knew early doors that you needed to develop two guys for each position and that's what we have done.

Kidney denied the decision had come down to preferring the more experienced O'Gara, who will earn his 116th Ireland cap on Saturday, in the crucial knock-out game. Sexton has 23 caps.

"Jonathan has been in two Heineken Cup finals. That's experience. It would be wrong of me to bracket it than anything other than it was one of the tight calls," Kidney said.

"Usually the (flyhalf) does generate a lot of discussion around the table but that's just one position in the team."

Apart from the injury to Best, the forward pack is otherwise unchanged from that which started against Italy and will ensure an exciting battle at the breakdown between the Wales and Irish loose forwards.

"On their day they are definitely a world class trio and have put in some world class performances," captain Brian O'Driscoll said of his loose forwards.

"But they know they have to make improvements in their game as well and it's always nice to get plaudits from people outside, but I don't think it will affect their mindset.

Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories