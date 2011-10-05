(Adds details, quotes)
* Best to undergo late fitness test
* O'Gara retains flyhalf position for quarter-final
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Oct 5 Ireland hooker Rory Best will
undergo a late fitness test on his injured shoulder to determine
whether he plays their World Cup quarter-final against Wales on
Saturday, coach Declan Kidney said on Wednesday.
Kidney bracketed Best for the match at Wellington Regional
Stadium with Sean Cronin. Best injured his shoulder in Ireland's
final Pool C match against Italy, which Ireland won 36-6 to top
the pool.
"He (Best) has made great progress since Sunday," Kidney
told reporters in Wellington on Wednesday. "In tournament
football you always have to take each day as it comes and he has
made nothing but progress since Sunday.
"If he keeps going the way he is, he is a chance."
Veteran flyhalf Ronan O'Gara also held on to his starting
role after he saw off the challenge of the more attacking
Jonathan Sexton.
"He played well and he retained his place, which is the
biggest compliment a coach can give a player, especially when he
is up against someone as talented as Jonathan," Kidney added.
"But we knew early doors that you needed to develop two guys
for each position and that's what we have done.
Kidney denied the decision had come down to preferring the
more experienced O'Gara, who will earn his 116th Ireland cap on
Saturday, in the crucial knock-out game. Sexton has 23 caps.
"Jonathan has been in two Heineken Cup finals. That's
experience. It would be wrong of me to bracket it than anything
other than it was one of the tight calls," Kidney said.
"Usually the (flyhalf) does generate a lot of discussion
around the table but that's just one position in the team."
Apart from the injury to Best, the forward pack is otherwise
unchanged from that which started against Italy and will ensure
an exciting battle at the breakdown between the Wales and Irish
loose forwards.
"On their day they are definitely a world class trio and
have put in some world class performances," captain Brian
O'Driscoll said of his loose forwards.
"But they know they have to make improvements in their game
as well and it's always nice to get plaudits from people
outside, but I don't think it will affect their mindset.
