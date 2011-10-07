By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Oct 7 Ireland's players and
management insisted their minds were fully focused on their
rugby World Cup quarter-final clash against Wales, but did their
best to dash that impression as they joked with reporters and
spoke of intra-team man-crushes on Friday.
Rory Best's recovery from a shoulder injury contributed to
the air of jovial calm, the hooker's availability for Saturday's
match at Wellington Regional Stadium a welcome boost for the
rampaging Irish pack.
"Rory has come up great. We obviously had some precautions
in place ready to support (his possible absence), but he's in
tip-top shape," defence coach Les Kiss told reporters. "He's
fine to start."
Best had been in danger of missing the knockout clash after
he suffered the injury in Ireland's 36-6 victory over Italy in
Dunedin last Sunday.
Number eight Jamie Heaslip suggested none were more pleased
to have the 29-year-old fit and firing than prop Mike Ross.
"I think Rossy's (Mike Ross) got a man-crush on him up in
the front row," quipped Heaslip, with the tighthead prop sitting
next to him at the team's media conference.
Heaslip went on from there. After the prop was asked about
the support the team had received in New Zealand, the number
eight retorted: "You're saying Ross has an individual fan base?"
The 27-year old also laughed when another journalist asked
as to how much the prize pool was now worth for the amount of
times the team said "ding-dong battle" in their media
conferences.
"It's 'ding dong battle'. (Coach) 'Declan (Kidney) for
president' and 'miaow'. So I hope you get all those in there,"
added Heaslip, detailing the set phrases the team had agreed to
try to work into their answers at media events.
Heaslip may have been in a jocular mood, but he, Ross and
Kiss all said they were well aware of the challenge they faced
from a Wales side that had impressed with their high-tempo style
of game and attack-minded backline.
"We are really taking this in a serious manner," said Kiss,
a former Australian rugby league international. "We may have
been a little bit jovial up here, but this is serious and Wales
have a lot at stake as well.
"We have played each other so much in recent times so it is
reasonable to say it is 50-50 (on who would win).
"There will be some critical pressure moments in the match
and ... we need to be there or there abouts in the last 20
minutes and (I think) that will sort it out.
"But as I have said before, it will be a ding-dong battle."
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories