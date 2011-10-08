WELLINGTON Oct 8 Centre Jonathan Davies scored an opportunistic try with 15 minutes left to help Wales beat Ireland 22-10 and reach their first rugby World Cup semi-final since 1987 on Saturday.

Davies' try gave the Welsh a 12-point lead they never relinquished after winger Shane Williams and scrumhalf Mike Phillips had scored earlier tries.

Flyhalf Rhys Priestland added two conversions and fullback Leigh Halfpenny kicked a mammoth penalty from more than 50 metres.

Winger Keith Earls grabbed an early try in the second half for Ireland, though they failed to capitalise on territory and possession and were constantly knocked over behind the advantage line by Welsh defenders.

Ronan O'Gara added a penalty and conversion for Ireland, who had high hopes of making their first World Cup semi-final but failed to take advantage of a blustery southerly wind in the first half and appeared to lack the focus that had seen them top their pool.