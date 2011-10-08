WELLINGTON Oct 8 Centre Jonathan Davies scored
an opportunistic try with 15 minutes left to help Wales beat
Ireland 22-10 and reach their first rugby World Cup semi-final
since 1987 on Saturday.
Davies' try gave the Welsh a 12-point lead they never
relinquished after winger Shane Williams and scrumhalf Mike
Phillips had scored earlier tries.
Flyhalf Rhys Priestland added two conversions and fullback
Leigh Halfpenny kicked a mammoth penalty from more than 50
metres.
Winger Keith Earls grabbed an early try in the second half
for Ireland, though they failed to capitalise on territory and
possession and were constantly knocked over behind the advantage
line by Welsh defenders.
Ronan O'Gara added a penalty and conversion for Ireland, who
had high hopes of making their first World Cup semi-final but
failed to take advantage of a blustery southerly wind in the
first half and appeared to lack the focus that had seen them top
their pool.
