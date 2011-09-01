Factbox on Ireland ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand
which starts on Sept.9
Coach: Declan Kidney
Captain: Brian O'Driscoll
2007 Result: (group stage)
Best performances: Quarter-finals (1987, 1991, 1995, 2003)
Prospects - Much will depend on the result of their Sept. 17
clash against Australia. Win that and, with the added confidence
that result would bring, a place in the final is possible after
negotiating Six Nation Championship rivals. Lose it and they
will likely face holders South Africa in the last eight.
Player to watch: Sean O'Brien - Leinster's rampaging ball
carrier had a stand out season for his province as they won a
second Heineken Cup. Likely to start as blindside flanker, but
able to switch to openside, O'Brien is a powerful, direct runner
who was named European Player-of-the-Year last season.
Squad
Forwards - Rory Best, Tony Buckley, Tom Court, Sean Cronin,
Leo Cullen, Stephen Ferris, Jerry Flannery, Cian Healy, Jamie
Heaslip, Denis Leamy, Sean O'Brien, Donncha O'Callaghan, Paul
O'Connell, Mike Ross, Donnacha Ryan, Shane Jennings.
Backs - Isaac Boss, Tommy Bowe, Gordon D'Arcy, Keith Earls,
Rob Kearney, Fergus McFadden, Geordan Murphy, Conor Murray,
Brian O'Driscoll (captain), Ronan O'Gara, Eoin Reddan, Jonathan
Sexton, Andrew Trimble, Paddy Wallace.
(Compiled by Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories