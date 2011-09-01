Factbox on Ireland ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand which starts on Sept.9

Coach: Declan Kidney

Captain: Brian O'Driscoll

2007 Result: (group stage)

Best performances: Quarter-finals (1987, 1991, 1995, 2003)

Prospects - Much will depend on the result of their Sept. 17 clash against Australia. Win that and, with the added confidence that result would bring, a place in the final is possible after negotiating Six Nation Championship rivals. Lose it and they will likely face holders South Africa in the last eight.

Player to watch: Sean O'Brien - Leinster's rampaging ball carrier had a stand out season for his province as they won a second Heineken Cup. Likely to start as blindside flanker, but able to switch to openside, O'Brien is a powerful, direct runner who was named European Player-of-the-Year last season.

Squad

Forwards - Rory Best, Tony Buckley, Tom Court, Sean Cronin, Leo Cullen, Stephen Ferris, Jerry Flannery, Cian Healy, Jamie Heaslip, Denis Leamy, Sean O'Brien, Donncha O'Callaghan, Paul O'Connell, Mike Ross, Donnacha Ryan, Shane Jennings.

Backs - Isaac Boss, Tommy Bowe, Gordon D'Arcy, Keith Earls, Rob Kearney, Fergus McFadden, Geordan Murphy, Conor Murray, Brian O'Driscoll (captain), Ronan O'Gara, Eoin Reddan, Jonathan Sexton, Andrew Trimble, Paddy Wallace.

