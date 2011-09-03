By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 3
AUCKLAND, Sept 3 Troubled Ireland received a
welcome boost on Saturday with the news that a trio of their
injured first-team players should be fit to line up against
United States in their rugby World Cup opener.
Ireland have endured a woeful warmup campaign, losing four
matches against Six Nations rivals in August and having
first-choice openside flanker David Wallace ruled out of the
tournament last week after suffering a long-term knee injury.
Centre Gordon D'Arcy (calf), fullback Rob Kearney (groin)
and flanker Sean O'Brien (knee) were also fitness concerns for
the Sept. 11 clash in New Plymouth but the trio should all play
with only prop Cian Healy (eye) likely to miss the match.
"We know that Cian and Gordon are coming out, I think they
fly out tomorrow Dublin time and the latest information is that
they are on track," Ireland's Australian defense coach Les Kiss
told reporters in Queenstown on Saturday.
"Rob trained part of the session yesterday but he will be in
full training this coming week as will Sean O'Brien, so
everything seems to be pulling in the right direction.
"Cian is the only one that may have a little bit of doubt
over him at this stage."
The news is a welcome boost to a side whose expectations of
topping Pool C, which also features Australia, Italy and Russia,
have diminished heavily after their string of defeats and the
Wallabies' Tri-Nations title success last week.
"We didn't get the results we wanted in the warm-up games
but in terms of the planning we were absolutely spot on,"
Ireland's South African forwards coach Gert Smal told reporters.
Smal was part of the Springboks World Cup success four years
ago and says Ireland, who are seeded to meet South Africa in the
quarter-finals, have enjoyed a good preparation despite the
losses.
"I would say, better than what we (South Africa) had in
2007, in the amount of detail we put into planning with
everybody, the whole pre-season, organising game time for the
players and getting to the stage where we are at the moment.
FIRE UP
"I have tried to share as much as possible of my 2007 World
Cup experience with (head coach) Declan (Kidney) and the
management.
"What I did right back at the beginning when I joined
Ireland (in 2008), I organised for Declan to sit down with
(South Africa's 2007 World Cup winning coach) Jake (White).
"I organised a meeting between the two of them to share
their experiences and, with that kind of background, the whole
preparation (has been) spot on - we just have to start producing
now."
A familiar face that Ireland will have to contend with in
their opening match will be their former coach Eddie O'Sullivan,
who is now in charge of the U.S. Eagles.
O'Sullivan, who was dismissed in 2008 after Ireland's dismal
World Cup campaign where they exited in the group stages after
almost losing to lowly Georgia, did not expect much from the
clash with his former team.
"We're realistic, we've got three tier one nations in our
pool and obviously Russia is the big game for us," O'Sullivan
said.
The match falls on the 10th anniversary of the attack on the
twin towers in New York and O'Sullivan said he would have to
work on containing his player's emotion for their benefit.
"Motivation isn't going to be an issue for these lads,
they're always easy to fire up. It's going to be emotional I
think.
"For me, part of my job is to contain the emotion. If they
get too emotional, they'll make mistakes, and if they make
mistakes they'll pay a big price."
