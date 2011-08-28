UPDATE 1-Rugby-Late Daly try gives England dramatic victory over Wales
* England stay on course for back to back grand slams (Adds details, quotes)
DUBLIN Aug 28 Shane Jennings has been called into Ireland's World Cup squad after flanker David Wallace was injured in Saturday's 20-9 defeat by England.
Wallace suffered a serious knee ligament injury and would require surgery, The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said in a statement late on Saturday.
Forward Cian Healy injured his eye socket in the game and his departure date for the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 tournament in New Zealand had been put back by four days, the IRFU said.
The injury could rule Healy out of Ireland's first game in New Zealand against the United States on Sept. 11. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by John O'Brien)
* England stay on course for back to back grand slams (Adds details, quotes)
CARDIFF, Feb 11 Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Wales and England on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 16 England 21 Half Time: 13-8 Scorers: Wales : Try: Liam Williams (38) Conversion: Leigh Halfpenny (39) Penalty Goals: Leigh Halfpenny (3, 23, 61) England : Tries: Ben Youngs (18),Elliot Daly (76) Conversion: Owen Farrell (78) Penalty Goals:Owen Farrell (11, 56, 71)