DUBLIN Aug 28 Shane Jennings has been called into Ireland's World Cup squad after flanker David Wallace was injured in Saturday's 20-9 defeat by England.

Wallace suffered a serious knee ligament injury and would require surgery, The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said in a statement late on Saturday.

Forward Cian Healy injured his eye socket in the game and his departure date for the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 tournament in New Zealand had been put back by four days, the IRFU said.

The injury could rule Healy out of Ireland's first game in New Zealand against the United States on Sept. 11. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by John O'Brien)