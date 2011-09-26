DUNEDIN, New Zealand Sept 26 Ireland's thrashing of Russia was expected, their victory over Australia was a bonus but their rugby World Cup progress was always going to hinge on their final game against Italy, team manager Paul McNaughton said on Monday.

Ireland head into the final round of group action proudly top of Pool C and with a great chance of getting beyond the last eight for the first time.

Victory over Italy in Dunedin on Sunday would assure Ireland of top spot, and with it a path to the "European side" of the draw with potential games against Wales, England or France in the knockout stages.

Failure to win could leave the Irish packing their bags for home or, if they qualify as runners-up, a quarter-final against South Africa and probable semi against New Zealand.

McNaughton said Ireland were not thinking about potential opponents in the knockout stages and were fully focused on Italy.

"Nobody is thinking about the draw or anything like that, nobody is looking beyond this game," he told reporters soon after Ireland arrived in Dunedin on Monday evening. "We were all very pleased to beat Australia but Italy was the game we had to win."

It is a game they should win, if form is any sort of guide. The teams have met 19 times, and after Italy won three of the first four in the mid-1990s, Ireland have won every one since.

They cut it fine last time, however, squeezing home 13-11 in their Rome Six Nations clash in February thanks to a late Ronan O'Gara drop goal.

"Nobody is taking anything lightly," said Greg Feek, the former All Black prop now operating as Ireland's assistant forwards coach.

"We know what's ahead and will prepare accordingly. We can take some things from the Russia game as well, they played well and tested us at the breakdown.

"There is a lot of experience in this group and there is some real determination but both teams will go into Sunday's game knowing a win is a must."

Ireland rested most of their first-team regulars for Sunday's 62-12 win over the Russians and those who played seem to have come through without any major injury concerns.

Sean O'Brien, Rob Kearney and Keith Earls, who scored two of their nine tries, have minor knocks but all are expected to be available.

Paul O'Connell, Gordon D'Arcy and Tommy Bowe, all of whom were unavailable for that match, are continuing their rehabilitation and will be assessed later in the week.

"I think some players put their hands up," McNaughton said of the second-stringers' performance. "Some of those players got their first game or first start, we see it as dual-purpose, everybody contributes and it allows people to put up their hand and say 'consider me.' "Everyone is pleased with the result, the guys felt it was mission accomplished."