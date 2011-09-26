By Mitch Phillips
DUNEDIN, New Zealand Sept 26 Ireland's thrashing
of Russia was expected, their victory over Australia was a bonus
but their rugby World Cup progress was always going to hinge on
their final game against Italy, team manager Paul McNaughton
said on Monday.
Ireland head into the final round of group action proudly top
of Pool C and with a great chance of getting beyond the last
eight for the first time.
Victory over Italy in Dunedin on Sunday would assure Ireland
of top spot, and with it a path to the "European side" of the
draw with potential games against Wales, England or France in
the knockout stages.
Failure to win could leave the Irish packing their bags for
home or, if they qualify as runners-up, a quarter-final against
South Africa and probable semi against New Zealand.
McNaughton said Ireland were not thinking about potential
opponents in the knockout stages and were fully focused on
Italy.
"Nobody is thinking about the draw or anything like that,
nobody is looking beyond this game," he told reporters soon
after Ireland arrived in Dunedin on Monday evening.
"We were all very pleased to beat Australia but Italy was the
game we had to win."
It is a game they should win, if form is any sort of guide.
The teams have met 19 times, and after Italy won three of the
first four in the mid-1990s, Ireland have won every one since.
They cut it fine last time, however, squeezing home 13-11 in
their Rome Six Nations clash in February thanks to a late Ronan
O'Gara drop goal.
"Nobody is taking anything lightly," said Greg Feek, the
former All Black prop now operating as Ireland's assistant
forwards coach.
"We know what's ahead and will prepare accordingly. We can
take some things from the Russia game as well, they played well
and tested us at the breakdown.
"There is a lot of experience in this group and there is some
real determination but both teams will go into Sunday's game
knowing a win is a must."
Ireland rested most of their first-team regulars for
Sunday's 62-12 win over the Russians and those who played seem
to have come through without any major injury concerns.
Sean O'Brien, Rob Kearney and Keith Earls, who scored two of
their nine tries, have minor knocks but all are expected to be
available.
Paul O'Connell, Gordon D'Arcy and Tommy Bowe, all of whom
were unavailable for that match, are continuing their
rehabilitation and will be assessed later in the week.
"I think some players put their hands up," McNaughton said
of the second-stringers' performance. "Some of those players got
their first game or first start, we see it as dual-purpose,
everybody contributes and it allows people to put up their hand
and say 'consider me.'
"Everyone is pleased with the result, the guys felt it was
mission accomplished."
