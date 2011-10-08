(Adds quotes)
By John Mehaffey
WELLINGTON Oct 8 Wales produced superior pace,
power and purpose to defeat Ireland 22-10 in the first rugby
World Cup quarter-final at the Wellington Regional Stadium on
Saturday.
Ireland, who had headed their pool after defeating
twice-champions Australia, failed to take advantage of the
southerly wind in the first half and trailed 10-3 at the
interval after a second-minute try to Welsh winger Shane
Williams.
Wing Keith Earls replied for Ireland with a try in the
corner four minutes into the second half and a match between the
two Celtic rivals hung in the balance.
The game turned with a splendid try from Mike Phillips in
the 50th minute. With Wales pressing hard on the Ireland line,
the strapping scrumhalf raced around on the short side and dived
over unopposed in the corner.
Jonathan Davies added a third against a team who had
conceded only three in the group stages when he outpaced Gordon
D'Arcy and handed off Cian Healey 15 minutes later.
Wales's winning margin would have been even wider had
flyhalf Rhys Priestland not hit the uprights twice with penalty
attempts.
"It was a massive defensive effort from one to 15," Wales
captain Sam Warburton said in a pitch-side interview.
"We started the game perfectly today and it was just what we
wanted. It's a lot easier to stay ahead in a game instead of
chasing it."
The match began in swirling rain and Jamie Roberts, who had
another immense game at centre, set up the Williams try which
put Ireland immediately on the back foot when he gathered a
towering Priestland punt and surged towards the line.
Wales spun the ball right, fullback Leigh Halfpenny fed
Williams who went over in the corner. Priestland made a
difficult touchline conversion look simple to add the two extra
points.
STOUT DEFENCE
Ireland opted to kick three penalties to touch within the
Welsh half rather than take shots at goal but came away without
any reward.
Flyhalf Ronan O'Gara finally put Ireland on the board after
Williams was penalised for not releasing straight in front of
the posts but Ireland could not breach their opponents' defence
with Wales making 85 tackles in the first 40 minutes.
Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll, who is unlikely to play in
another World Cup, said his team were very disappointed to be
going home after winning their group.
"We obviously needed to deliver a performance that was
similar to the one against Australia or even Italy but we didn't
do that today," he said.
"We knocked on way too much ball and when you turn the ball
over against good opposition they make you pay. They took their
scores very well."
Halfpenny restored the seven-point margin with a splendid
penalty kick against the wind from just inside the Irish half
and Wales would have been much the happier side at the break.
Ireland hit back immediately in the second half after
Halfpenny was caught in possession fielding an O'Driscoll
grubber kick.
Ireland recycled the ball and, although scrumhalf Connor
Murray's pass ran along the ground, Stephen Ferris and Tommy
Bowe combined to recover the ball and put Earls over in the left
corner.
A splendid conversion from O'Gara levelled the scores before
Phillips and Davies put the game beyond Ireland's reach.
Ireland rang the changes with Eoin Reddan and Jonathan
Sexton coming on in place of Murray and O'Gara but they could
not deny Wales a place in next week's semi-finals.
