By Mitch Phillips
| DUNEDIN, Sept 27
DUNEDIN, Sept 27 With a mentality forged on the
anvil of high-octane Heineken Cup campaigns Ireland have become
supremely equipped to deal with the pressures of knockout rugby
at the World Cup, fullback Rob Kearney said on Tuesday.
Irish provinces Munster, Leinster and Ulster have been in
the thick of the action for years in Europe's premier club
competition, not only winning four of the last six finals but
often battling to get out of tough pools with grandstand
finales.
While Ireland are well placed on top of Pool C having beaten
Australia, defeat by Italy on Sunday in Dunedin in their final
group game could knock them out of the tournament depending on
the Italians' result against the United States later on Tuesday.
In years gone by that sort of scenario might have been
enough to give Ireland the jitters but things are different now,
according to Kearney.
"We are sort of lucky with the Heineken Cup at home that we
often find ourselves in these scenarios that, come round six,
you could be going either way," he said of the often
tension-racked pool-stage finales.
"It's a massive help because knockout rugby is different and
it's something you might not always be used to. Whether you like
it or not, it's a much higher-pressure situation, knowing if you
do lose, you could be going home. So I'd like to think those
games will stand to us hugely.
"Experience is the word. It's just about dealing with those
pressure situations, do your basics. Like any other big game
where there's a huge amount on the line, you have to limit your
errors massively and take those opportunities when they come."
Kearney, one of the best running fullbacks in the game, is
particularly keen to take his chance after a knee injury
threatened to keep him out of the tournament completely.
That would have been a huge blow for Ireland and the
25-year-old, who already has much to be proud of.
In a stellar 2009 he helped Leinster win the Heineken Cup,
was an ever-present in Ireland's grand slam winning Six Nations
side and played all three tests for the British and Irish Lions
in South Africa.
A knee injury suffered in last November's defeat by New
Zealand ended his season, keeping him out of Leinster's second
Heineken Cup success and the entire Six Nations -- which left
him watching from afar as Ireland struggled to a last-gasp 13-11
win in Rome.
"We have a huge amount of respect for Italy and in our last
game against them they came very close to beating us in a game
we played poorly in," he said of what turned out to be Ireland's
15th successive victory over the Italians.
"We played pretty poorly and we did leave a lot of
opportunities behind but it was a last-minute drop goal that got
the win for us and we were very lucky to come away with the win.
"Everybody knows Italy have been targeting this game,
massively. It's the one all along where they felt they could
create a huge upset and so we know as well they will probably be
putting a little bit more into this game for us than some
others.
"But I think the national team have shown throughout the last
few years that when the chips are down and we need to win, we
can win. We know how to win as players, in provinces and in our
country. Winning is not an issue for us."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com.For more rugby stories
double click on the newslink )