DUNEDIN Oct 2 Italy coach Nick Mallett had no
excuses after his team were beaten by Ireland in their final
pool match on Sunday, and backed the Irish to go all the way to
final.
"They've got a team who can knock over anyone in that side
of the draw in the quarters and the semis. I don't think any
team can be confident against them," Mallett said after the 36-6
defeat by Ireland. "Where is their weakness?"
After a tense first half which they edged 9-6, Ireland ran
away with the game as two tries for Keith Earls and one for
Brian O'Driscoll set up the win that sent them through top of
Group C.
Next up is a quarter-final against Wales and should they win
that to reach the semi-finals for the first time, only familiar
foes England or France will stand in their way.
"They were outstanding. We had to play really well to stay in
touch but then their backs began to control the game incredibly
well," said Mallett after his final game in charge of the
Azzurri ended in another failure to reach the quarter-finals.
Mallett, who is reluctantly standing down after four years in
charge, said the injury loss of key prop Martin Castrogiovanni
late in the first half had a major impact on the match, though
he accepted that his side would have struggled to win even had
he stayed on.
"He's someone we desperately missed," he said. "After he
went off we lost four scrum penalties.
"Our first-choice front row and scrum was as good as the
Irish and had that stayed together it would have helped our
cause - though I should say it probably wouldn't have helped us
win.
"I was very proud of the team for that first 40 minutes but
after that we were outplayed and I'm disappointed that it ended
as such a heavy defeat."
Ireland coach Declan Kidney, as ever, refused to get carried
away after his charges became the first Irish team to finish top
of a World Cup pool.
"We've got ourselves into a place where we're playing Wales
for a semi-final place and that's all you could hope for at this
stage," he said.
"After playing three games in the wet being indoors allowed
us to play a bit more like we do in training.
"It took a while to break them down but we made them work
hard and then took our chances."
Captain O'Driscoll, who scored the opening try eight minutes
into the second half, said: "We knew it was going to take more
than a half to grind them down, we had to be patient.
"We kept the scoreboard ticking over then we carved out some
good chances and were clinical in how we took them.
"We didn't bring in the results we hoped for before the
tournament but we didn't panic at any stage. We have a big
belief in ourselves and so far we've delivered."
