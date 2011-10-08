By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Oct 8 Ireland's decision to run the
ball and kick for the corners in the opening 20 minutes of their
rugby World Cup quarter-final were the right tactics, coach
Declan Kidney said after Saturday's 22-10 loss to Wales.
Ireland chose not to take eminently kickable penalties in the
opening quarter after they had conceded an early try to Shane
Williams.
Instead, flyhalf Ronan O'Gara kicked for the corner in an
attempt to set up try-scoring opportunities from attacking
lineouts, despite having the advantage of a strong southerly
wind at their backs in the first half.
"I think once they got that early try we went after that try
ourselves," Kidney said. "We were in good flow and in good
feeling out on the pitch and I think we made the right
decisions."
The tactics were backed by captain Brian O'Driscoll, who
said the swirling wind had been a factor in his decision.
"We just felt we could keep the pressure on and back the
boys' ability to drive over," O'Driscoll said.
"I think what cost us a bit was we spent a lot of time down
in their 22 and only came up with three points in the half," he
added. Ireland went into the halftime break trailing 10-3.
O'Driscoll said: "It hurts you a bit when you're going in at
halftime, having that many opportunities and knocking on the
door and not getting any points out of territory."
Despite failing to nail down their territorial and
possession advantage in the first half, an early second-half try
by winger Keith Earls and a sideline conversion by O'Gara
brought the Irish back into the game at 10-10.
SPECTACULAR DIVE
Wales scrumhalf Mike Phillips, however, changed the momentum
of the match when he darted down the blindside from an attacking
ruck to spectacularly dive over in the corner.
That gave his side a 15-10 lead which they extended to a
match-winning 22-10 when Jonathan Davies burst through some weak
defending with 15 minutes remaining.
"Once they got that try to go 15-10 up they pinned us back
with penalties and ... back into the corners and getting field
position," Kidney said of what was essentially the pivotal
period in the match. "Once they did that it was very difficult
to break out of it."
Kidney described the dressing room as "very quiet" after the
match. Both he and O'Driscoll admitted they had been simply
outplayed by a Wales side who took what opportunities they had
and constantly drove the Irish back behind the advantage line
when defending. Wales made 141 tackles to Ireland's 93.
"We had high hopes coming into the game and we got outplayed
on the day," O'Driscoll said.
"We made too many unforced errors and coughed up some very
soft tries and at the business end of World Cup when you get to
knockout stage you can't afford to play below par and we did
that and paid the price.
"That's the bitter disappointment but you have to suck it up
and when you haven't performed on a big stage it's very, very
disappointing.
"Collectively and personally, I won't get this opportunity
again and that really sucks."
