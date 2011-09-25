ROTORUA, New Zealand, Sept 25 Ireland beat Russia 62-12 (halftime 36-0) in World Cup Pool C at the Rotorua International Stadium on Sunday.

Scorers:

Ireland - Tries: Fergus McFadden, Sean O'Brien, Isaac Boss, Keith Earls (2), Andrew Trimble, Rob Kearney, Shane Jennings, Tony Buckley. Penalty: Ronan O'Gara. Conversions: O'Gara (6), Jonathan Sexton.

Russia - Tries: Vasily Artemyev, Denis Simplikevich. Conversion: Konstantin Rachkov.

Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa)

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Alastair Himmer)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more rugby stories