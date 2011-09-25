ROTORUA, New Zealand, Sept 25 Ireland beat
Russia 62-12 (halftime 36-0) in World Cup Pool C at the Rotorua
International Stadium on Sunday.
Scorers:
Ireland - Tries: Fergus McFadden, Sean O'Brien, Isaac Boss,
Keith Earls (2), Andrew Trimble, Rob Kearney, Shane Jennings,
Tony Buckley. Penalty: Ronan O'Gara. Conversions: O'Gara (6),
Jonathan Sexton.
Russia - Tries: Vasily Artemyev, Denis Simplikevich.
Conversion: Konstantin Rachkov.
Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa)
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
