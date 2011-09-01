By Patrick Johnston
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Not trusted to provide flyhalf
cover as Ireland celebrated ending a 61-year wait for a Six
Nations grand slam in 2009, Leinster's Jonathan Sexton has
transformed his career and holds the key to his nation's hopes
of World Cup success.
While debate still rages in Ireland as to who should start
in the pivotal flyhalf role, coach Declan Kidney has opted for
the attacking flair of the 26-year-old Sexton over the country's
record points scorer Ronan O'Gara.
Sexton's performances for Leinster, where he has inspired
them to two Heineken Cups in three years, have promoted him
above O'Gara, 34, and shown he is the best man to utilise a back
five that have all been on a British and Irish Lions tour.
In May, with Leinster trailing Northampton 22-6 at halftime
in the European club rugby showpiece final in Cardiff, Sexton
sparked a 33-22 turnaround victory with a two-try second-half
performance as he claimed 28 points.
"I have watched Sexton's progress since he was a schoolboy
at St Mary's and am astonished by his range of talent," former
Irish flyhalf Tony Ward said after the Heineken Cup triumph.
That performance came after a halftime speech where he
rallied team mates, many of whom had greater experience and more
standing in the side.
"We had some choice words at halftime and Sexton was
phenomenal in the dressing room, he was a man possessed,"
Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll said of Sexton's speech.
Those leadership qualities are an added bonus and will be
essential for a team, who often disappoint when expectations are
high and are led more by example rather than by motivational
chat from Lions captains O'Driscoll and Paul O'Connell.
But it isn't just Sexton's mouth and attacking flair where
he holds an advantage over O'Gara.
Sexton is a tidy exponent of Ireland's unique tackling style
where they routinely attempt to hold up the attacker and try to
turn the situation into a maul rather than just bring him to
ground.
O'Gara's tackling can be described as flimsy at best and
led to Kidney sticking flanker David Wallace next to the flyhalf
in the defensive line to cover his frequent missed tackles.
While O'Gara maintains the advantage in the goal and place
kicking, Sexton has improved considerably in those areas.
WHY SO LONG?
With all these qualities it bears the questions: Why has it
taken so long for Sexton to assume the 10 shirt?
The Dubliner's rise has come after a long struggle where his
talents have been both lambasted and lauded since his Leinster
debut in 2006 as a 20-year-old.
Two months before the start of the 2009 Six Nations, Sexton
returned to St Mary's College to get some game time having been
overlooked by Leinster although he did manage to squeeze into
Ireland's 39-man Six Nations squad a month later.
However, O'Gara started all five matches with Sexton unable
to get a place in any of the playing squads as Kidney overlooked
him for centres Paddy Wallace or Gordon D'Arcy as flyhalf cover.
Sexton, however, remained focused, worked on his game and
regained his place in the Leinster team after an injury to
Argentine flyhalf Felipe Contempomi in the semi-final of the
Heineken Cup a month after.
Sexton came off the bench to help Leinster beat O'Gara's
Munster in front of a world record crowd for a club match and
then struck the match-winning penalty in the final against
Leicester at Murrayfield.
The confidence returned and after two solid years where
Leinster have backed him as their first choice flyhalf, he has
become the fulcrum of Ireland's potent attacking backline.
"He puts a lot of work into his game and has had to bide his
time a bit longer than he would have liked," Sexton's Leinster
captain Leo Cullen has said.
"But his level of commitment and will to win is second to
none and he really bosses the team, which is what you want from
your 10."
