SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Not trusted to provide flyhalf cover as Ireland celebrated ending a 61-year wait for a Six Nations grand slam in 2009, Leinster's Jonathan Sexton has transformed his career and holds the key to his nation's hopes of World Cup success.

While debate still rages in Ireland as to who should start in the pivotal flyhalf role, coach Declan Kidney has opted for the attacking flair of the 26-year-old Sexton over the country's record points scorer Ronan O'Gara.

Sexton's performances for Leinster, where he has inspired them to two Heineken Cups in three years, have promoted him above O'Gara, 34, and shown he is the best man to utilise a back five that have all been on a British and Irish Lions tour.

In May, with Leinster trailing Northampton 22-6 at halftime in the European club rugby showpiece final in Cardiff, Sexton sparked a 33-22 turnaround victory with a two-try second-half performance as he claimed 28 points.

"I have watched Sexton's progress since he was a schoolboy at St Mary's and am astonished by his range of talent," former Irish flyhalf Tony Ward said after the Heineken Cup triumph.

That performance came after a halftime speech where he rallied team mates, many of whom had greater experience and more standing in the side.

"We had some choice words at halftime and Sexton was phenomenal in the dressing room, he was a man possessed," Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll said of Sexton's speech.

Those leadership qualities are an added bonus and will be essential for a team, who often disappoint when expectations are high and are led more by example rather than by motivational chat from Lions captains O'Driscoll and Paul O'Connell.

But it isn't just Sexton's mouth and attacking flair where he holds an advantage over O'Gara.

Sexton is a tidy exponent of Ireland's unique tackling style where they routinely attempt to hold up the attacker and try to turn the situation into a maul rather than just bring him to ground.

O'Gara's tackling can be described as flimsy at best and led to Kidney sticking flanker David Wallace next to the flyhalf in the defensive line to cover his frequent missed tackles.

While O'Gara maintains the advantage in the goal and place kicking, Sexton has improved considerably in those areas.

WHY SO LONG?

With all these qualities it bears the questions: Why has it taken so long for Sexton to assume the 10 shirt?

The Dubliner's rise has come after a long struggle where his talents have been both lambasted and lauded since his Leinster debut in 2006 as a 20-year-old.

Two months before the start of the 2009 Six Nations, Sexton returned to St Mary's College to get some game time having been overlooked by Leinster although he did manage to squeeze into Ireland's 39-man Six Nations squad a month later.

However, O'Gara started all five matches with Sexton unable to get a place in any of the playing squads as Kidney overlooked him for centres Paddy Wallace or Gordon D'Arcy as flyhalf cover.

Sexton, however, remained focused, worked on his game and regained his place in the Leinster team after an injury to Argentine flyhalf Felipe Contempomi in the semi-final of the Heineken Cup a month after.

Sexton came off the bench to help Leinster beat O'Gara's Munster in front of a world record crowd for a club match and then struck the match-winning penalty in the final against Leicester at Murrayfield.

The confidence returned and after two solid years where Leinster have backed him as their first choice flyhalf, he has become the fulcrum of Ireland's potent attacking backline.

"He puts a lot of work into his game and has had to bide his time a bit longer than he would have liked," Sexton's Leinster captain Leo Cullen has said.

"But his level of commitment and will to win is second to none and he really bosses the team, which is what you want from your 10." (Edited by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

