Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
AUCKLAND, Sept 9 Ireland coach Declan Kidney on Friday named the following team to play in their opening rugby World Cup Pool C match against United States in New Plymouth on Sunday.
15-Geordan Murphy; 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Shane Jennings, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Paul O'Connell, 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Tom Court
Replacements 16-Jerry Flannery, 17-Tony Buckley, 18-Donnacha Ryan, 19-Denis Leamy, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Andres Trimble (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.