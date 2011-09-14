AUCKLAND, Sept 14 Ireland coach Declan Kidney has named the following team to play Australia in their rugby World Cup Pool C match at Eden Park on Saturday.

15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Eoin Reddan, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Paul O'Connell, 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements 16-Jerry Flannery, 17-Tom Court, 18-Donnacha Ryan, 19-Denis Leamy, 20-Conor Murray, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Andrew Trimble.

