AUCKLAND, Sept 23 Ireland coach Declan Kidney named the following team on Friday for the World Cup Pool C match against Russia in Rotorua on Sunday:

15-Rob Kearney, 14-Fergus McFadden, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Paddy Wallace, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Ronan O'Gara, 9-Isaac Boss, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Donnacha Ryan, 5-Leo Cullen (captain), 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Tony Buckley, 2-Sean Cronin, 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements 16-Rory Best, 17-Mike Ross, 18-Denis Leamy, 19-Shane Jennings, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Jonathan Sexton, 22-Geordan Murphy.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Patrick Johnston)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more rugby stories