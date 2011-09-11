NEW PLYMOUTH, New Zealand, Sept 11 Captain Todd Clever expressed extreme pride after the United States produced a sterling defensive effort on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by holding Ireland to a commendable 12-point winning margin in their rugby World Cup opener on Sunday.

The lowly ranked American side, who have only one two World Cup games out of 17, were expected to provide little resistance against their far more established opponents in their Pool C clash in New Plymouth on a cold, wet and windy night.

But, led by a standout display by the long-haired captain and openside flanker Clever, who tackled everything that moved, the Americans produced one of their better World Cup displays to lose 22-10 at Stadium Taranaki.

"Just extremely proud of the guys," a beaming Clever told reporters after the match.

"It was a big couple of weeks of preparation and we brought the physicality which we really wanted to do and made sure the emotions were channeled in the right direction."

The anniversary of the attacks on New York and Washington in which nearly 3,000 people died were remembered by both teams wearing black armbands and a period of silence was observed before the game only for the sight of the American flag on the big screens to bring huge cheers from supporters.

The American team had also attended a memorial service at the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church hours before the match with around 200 people in attendance, including United States Ambassador David Huebner.

Huebner addressed the somber congregation which heard the American anthem and applauded the U.S. squad when they arrived in the church.

"When you are watching a game like that, stuck in your own half for long periods and on the wrong side of the football making tackle after tackle all it takes is a couple of legs to bail and suddenly the floodgates open and you concede twenty or thirty points," U.S. coach Eddie O'Sullivan told reporters.

"There were times when I thought maybe that was going to happen but credit to the lads they just kept digging deeper and deeper. It is a pretty tired changing room in there, pretty much punch drunk," the former Ireland coach said.

O'Sullivan, who led Ireland during their woeful World Cup campaign four years ago where they failed to get out of the group, reserved special praise for Clever, who produced a number of bone-crunching tackles during the match.

"He is an inspirational captain and leads from the front and he had a massive game and his work rate was colossal but that's the kind of leadership he has given on the field and we needed someone out there today to do that."

The Americans had produced 101 brave tackles to Ireland's 65 when centre Paul Emerick intercepted a loose pass to run in a try in the final minute of the game which brought a huge cheer from the flag-waving, appreciative crowd.

"We knew this week If we didn't defend from minute one to minute 81 we would get a right hiding," O'Sullivan said.

"We set out our stall today hoping off the back of that we might get a break or two and fortunately the break came in the last minute."

