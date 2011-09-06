By Richard Allen
ROME, Sept 6 Italy's World Cup record has been
nothing if not consistent in recent tournaments.
A mauling in the opener has been followed by victories
against lower-ranked nations before they eventually bow out in a
tight gut-wrenching final group match.
This time in New Zealand, though, tighthead prop Martin
Castrogiovanni believes the Azzurri possess a cause that will
help them go the extra distance and make history.
"We want to do it for Nick (coach Mallett)," Castrogiovanni
told Reuters in an interview ahead of the tournament kickoff on
Sept. 9. "Knowing he is leaving will hopefully give us that
extra motivation to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.
People love to play for him."
The Leicester Tigers forward, playing in his third World
Cup, paid tribute to the South African who will be replaced by
Perpignan's Jacques Brunel at the end of the competition.
"It's going to be a big loss for us," said Castrogiovanni,
who was in the Italy teams who lost their final group matches to
Wales (27-15) in Australia in 2003 and Scotland (18-16) in
France four years ago.
"When you have a coach who believes in you, you play for
him. He has passion and heart and that's been transmitted to the
team. He says what he means. We may have won more matches under
(Pierre) Berbizier, but we play better rugby under Mallett."
A giant of a man with lank brown hair resting on sideboard
shoulders and a bushy beard only partially hiding a baby face,
"Castro" bears more than a passing resemblance to the Hagrid
character in Harry Potter.
"We don't make the decisions; the federation does. It was a
political decision and now we need to go forward," says the
29-year-old, who after five seasons with the Tigers is widely
recognised as one of the best props in the game.
IRELAND TEST
The Azzurri, who were trounced 70-7 and 76-14 by New Zealand
in their last two World Cup openers, face Australia first before
taking on Russia, the United States and then Ireland.
"It's a good thing to have the Ireland game last but the
Australia game will be really, really hard because we don't play
them very often in formal matches," said Castrogiovanni, who
along with several other players in the Italy side, was born and
raised in Argentina.
"Everyone has forgotten about Russia and the United States
but there are no easy games. We need to build confidence with
each game and hopefully we'll be in a position to play Ireland
knowing a win will take us through. It will be an intense 80
minutes, a final of the World Cup for us."
If it is as close as the teams' Six Nations match in Rome
this year, when Ronan O'Gara kicked a last-gasp drop kick to
give the visitors a 13-11 win, it will be a memorable occasion
for the Dunedin crowd. Italy made history this year by defeating
France for the first time in the Six Nations but still went on
to pick up the wooden spoon for the fourth year in a row.
"We lost by a point or two, so winning by the same margin at
the World Cup would be fair," said Castrogiovanni, grinning as
he contemplated another duel with Tigers' team mate and Irishman
Geordan Murphy with whom he owns two Italian restaurants in
Leicestershire.
"It will be hard. They have a lot of experience with the
base of their squad coming from Leinster, who have been dominant
in Europe in the last few years."
ACHILLES HEEL
While Castrogiovanni, together with Stade Francais loose
forward and captain Sergio Parise, are the leaders in a powerful
Italian pack, their Achilles heel has often been in the halfback
positions.
The talents of Edoardo Gori and Fabio Semenzato have emerged
to compete for the number nine shirt but flyhalf Craig Gower's
decision to join rugby league side Harlequins instead of playing
in the World Cup after being out for almost a year with a knee
injury has been a blow.
"Craig Gower made his decision and we respect that," said
Castrogiovanni. "He can do what he wants in life. We need to do
a job now with this team and the players we have. Luciano
Orquera and Riccardo Bocchino are both young players who lack
experience because Italian clubs in the Celtic League play
foreigners at flyhalf."
Making full use of his playful nature in a series of
advertisements on Italian television, Castrogiovanni is one of
the few rugby players publicly recognisable in a country where
the game is overshadowed by football, motor racing and even
cycling.
"The pressure does not affect me," he says. "Everyone wants
to play and be the best in their position. I'm happy that people
are looking at me and maybe what I'm doing is good. You try to
be the best and just hope that happens."
While Castrogiovanni will be content if Italy make the
quarter-finals, he believes the champion will come from one of
three nations.
"I think it will be between Australia and New Zealand, but
don't rule out England," he says. "I saw the last two World Cups
and because I live in England I know they are up for it again."
