WELLINGTON, Sept 23 Italy hooker Tommaso D'Apice has been ruled out of the rugby World Cup after injurying knee ligaments and is to be replaced by Franco Sbaraglini, organisers said on Friday.

D'Apice was injured in the Italians' 53-17 victory over Russia on Tuesday and will be sidelined for about three weeks, essentially ruling him out of the rest of the tournament.

Italy next play the United States in Nelson on Sept. 27 and then Ireland in Dunedin on Oct. 2 and still have an outside chance of making the quarter-finals though they must win both of their remaining games.

The 28-year-old Sbaraglini has won five caps for Italy, the last against South Africa in June, 2010.

