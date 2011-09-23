WELLINGTON, Sept 23 Italy hooker Tommaso D'Apice
has been ruled out of the rugby World Cup after injurying knee
ligaments and is to be replaced by Franco Sbaraglini, organisers
said on Friday.
D'Apice was injured in the Italians' 53-17 victory over
Russia on Tuesday and will be sidelined for about three weeks,
essentially ruling him out of the rest of the tournament.
Italy next play the United States in Nelson on Sept. 27 and
then Ireland in Dunedin on Oct. 2 and still have an outside
chance of making the quarter-finals though they must win both of
their remaining games.
The 28-year-old Sbaraglini has won five caps for Italy, the
last against South Africa in June, 2010.
