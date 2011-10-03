WELLINGTON Oct 4 Italy hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini is to face a disciplinary hearing for making contact with the eyes of Ireland prop Cian Healy during their rugby World Cup Pool C clash in Dunedin on Sunday.

Ghiraldini will face the disciplinary hearing in Auckland later on Tuesday, tournament officials said.

Healy was penalised for retaliating after the incident in their 36-6 victory at Stadium Otago, though television replays then showed Ghiraldini had made contact with Healy's eyes at least twice as the pair wrestled at the breakdown.

Victory in the match, which was punctuated by several off the ball incidents, with Healy singled out on at least two occasions, ensured Ireland won Pool C and will now face Wales in the quarter-finals in Wellington on Saturday.