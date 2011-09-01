MILAN, Sept 1 Italy have lost their first choice
flyhalf, told coach Nick Mallett that he will not be wanted
after the World Cup yet still believe they can make an
unprecedented quarter-final appearance in New Zealand.
"We have no doubt that the quarter-finals are within our
capabilities," said South African Mallett, bolstered by this
year's Six Nations win over France, when he announced his 30-man
squad.
Italy, who face Australia, Ireland, United States and Russia
with only two to advance, have drawn a tough group and see their
Six Nation opponents as direct rivals for second spot in their
bid to pass the pool stage for the first time in seven attempts.
"We were very close to beating Ireland in Rome. We are not
far off them in standard," said captain Sergio Parisse recently.
The flyhalf position has been a perennial problem for Italy
and the withdrawal of Craig Gower in June after the former
Australian rugby league international failed to recover
sufficiently from a knee ligament operation is a bitter blow.
Australian-born number 10 Kristopher Burton had been
expected to be picked but he was surprisingly omitted when
Italy's provisional 36-man squad was whittled down to the final
30.
Instead, Mallett has placed his faith in Argentine-born
Luciano Orquera and 23-year-old Riccardo Bocchino, who started
an international for the first time in the recent win over
Japan.
The South African coach has criticised Italian clubs Aironi
and Treviso, who play in the Celtic League, for fielding foreign
flyhalfs who are not eligible to play for his side, saying that
Bocchino could have developed more if he had been given the
chance.
Italy have played at all six World Cups since the tournament
started in 1987 and, despite never reaching the quarter-finals,
have performed consistently.
They have finished third in their pool four times, bottom
twice and their only real disaster was in 1999 when they lost
all three games including a 101-3 point drubbing by New Zealand.
Mallett will go into the tournament knowing that it will be
his last outing with Italy, having been told in May that he will
be replaced by Frenchman Jacques Brunel.
Interest in rugby is growing in Italy, as proved by the
80,000 sell-out crowd which watched the test against New Zealand
at Milan's San Siro in 2009, but the national side continues to
rely on foreign-born players from countries such as Australia
and Argentina.
Their international prospects still look difficult after
years of constant defeats and despite the March win against
France, the Azzurri still took the wooden spoon in the Six
Nations for the sixth time in seven years.
