MILAN, Sept 1 Italy have lost their first choice flyhalf, told coach Nick Mallett that he will not be wanted after the World Cup yet still believe they can make an unprecedented quarter-final appearance in New Zealand.

"We have no doubt that the quarter-finals are within our capabilities," said South African Mallett, bolstered by this year's Six Nations win over France, when he announced his 30-man squad.

Italy, who face Australia, Ireland, United States and Russia with only two to advance, have drawn a tough group and see their Six Nation opponents as direct rivals for second spot in their bid to pass the pool stage for the first time in seven attempts.

"We were very close to beating Ireland in Rome. We are not far off them in standard," said captain Sergio Parisse recently.

The flyhalf position has been a perennial problem for Italy and the withdrawal of Craig Gower in June after the former Australian rugby league international failed to recover sufficiently from a knee ligament operation is a bitter blow.

Australian-born number 10 Kristopher Burton had been expected to be picked but he was surprisingly omitted when Italy's provisional 36-man squad was whittled down to the final 30.

Instead, Mallett has placed his faith in Argentine-born Luciano Orquera and 23-year-old Riccardo Bocchino, who started an international for the first time in the recent win over Japan.

The South African coach has criticised Italian clubs Aironi and Treviso, who play in the Celtic League, for fielding foreign flyhalfs who are not eligible to play for his side, saying that Bocchino could have developed more if he had been given the chance.

Italy have played at all six World Cups since the tournament started in 1987 and, despite never reaching the quarter-finals, have performed consistently.

They have finished third in their pool four times, bottom twice and their only real disaster was in 1999 when they lost all three games including a 101-3 point drubbing by New Zealand.

Mallett will go into the tournament knowing that it will be his last outing with Italy, having been told in May that he will be replaced by Frenchman Jacques Brunel.

Interest in rugby is growing in Italy, as proved by the 80,000 sell-out crowd which watched the test against New Zealand at Milan's San Siro in 2009, but the national side continues to rely on foreign-born players from countries such as Australia and Argentina.

Their international prospects still look difficult after years of constant defeats and despite the March win against France, the Azzurri still took the wooden spoon in the Six Nations for the sixth time in seven years.

