ROME Aug 31 South African Nick Mallett, who will be replaced as Italy coach by Perpignan boss Jacques Brunel after the World Cup, said on Wednesday he should have been given more time in charge.

"I see it as the end of a great four years," Mallett told reporters as the squad left for New Zealand where they face Australia (Sept. 11), Russia (Sept. 20), U.S. (Sept. 27) and Ireland (Oct. 2) in Pool C.

"The pleasure I get in taking a team which was technically and tactically not among the best teams in the Six Nations to beat the reigning champions France (in March) is equal to the joy I had when I won the Tri-Nations as South Africa coach.

"That is why I would have liked to stay on because I think this team has another two years," Mallett added.

He explained that the start of his four-year tenure had been tough for him.

"The first two years were very difficult," said Mallett. "I didn't speak the language, the players didn't really know me as a person, I inherited staff that weren't mine and I didn't create the atmosphere in the team I wanted.

"But the last two years have been the most pleasurable I have experienced yet as a coach."

The 54-year-old, who has won seven of his 38 games with Italy including the debut Six Nations win over France, launched a vigorous defence of his tenure.

"The most important thing to be proud of has been the spirit of the side," said Mallett whose side are ranked 11th in the world.

"We've only played one side (Japan) that were below us in the rankings. We're always underdogs so to take a side and compete against teams in the Six Nations has been a real achievement.

BOUNCED BACK

"We played badly in some games like England this year [losing 59-13 at Twickenham] and the second test against South Africa last year [losing 55-11] but we've bounced back against Wales and France.

"The players never lose heart and we've never really taken a huge thrashing. I've got a dozen Italian records with best results against many teams."

Succeeding John Kirwan and Pierre Berbizier as coach, the South African felt his work had been undervalued by the Italian Federation.

"I'm very lucky because when you've coached Italy you usually lose your reputation, not improve it," said Mallett, who could not prevent his team picking up four Six Nations wooden spoons in four years.

"The challenge has been enormous. We've had to find flyhalves and scrumhalves. I'm relieved to have lasted four years and still retained some credit.

"Maybe not enough from within Italy to keep my job but certainly outside of Italian rugby otherwise why would I have been offered some quite good jobs?".

Mallett now wants a period away from coaching.

"I have no regrets," he said. "I've already been asked about the Toulon job and had plenty of offers.

"I said I wouldn't take over a team straight after the World Cup ... I want to concentrate solely on the tournament. I won't coach in South Africa.

"There were opportunities in France and England but I want to step back and take six to eight months to relax and then see if I want to get back as a coach," said Mallett.

