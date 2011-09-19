AUCKLAND, Sept 19 Italy will not throw caution
to wind in pursuit of a bonus point when they meet Russia in
their second rugby World Cup match in Nelson on Tuesday despite
Ireland's stunning upset of Australia blowing Pool C wide open.
While securing a bonus point for scoring four or more tries
against the Russians could prove crucial for the Azzurri,
captain Sergio Parisse said they would not deviate from their
original game plan.
"We knew before the Ireland versus Australia match that we
would need to start scoring tries," number eight Parisse told
reporters in Nelson on Monday.
"It won't mean we will change our approach or start to run
the ball from our own line. If we need to we will kick for field
position.
"We won't rush the way we play, but will try to keep the
rhythm high to cause Russia difficulties."
Most had expected Italy's final group match against the
Irish on Oct. 2 to decide which of the two teams would finish
second in the group behind Australia and qualify for the last
eight.
Ireland's triumphant night at Eden Park has changed all that
but the Italians, who lost 32-6 to Australia in their opener,
would still be aiming to build a platform for their backline
through their hulking pack, Parisse said.
"This match is like any match in that you need the forwards
to play well to cause the opposition problems," the 2008 world
player of the year nominee, said.
"The match starts with the forwards and we have to have a
good match.
"We need to put pressure on the scrums and the lineouts so
that we can give Andrea Masi and Tommaso Benvenuti the chance to
show their ability."
The Italians have never reached the last eight at a World
Cup but would still be expected to deal comfortably with the
Russians, who lost to the United States on their World Cup debut
last week.
"I suppose we are the favourites and sometimes when you are
favourites you don't mentally prepare properly. As such our
mental approach has to be spot on," Parisse added.
"We are used to being the underdogs, as Russia are tomorrow,
but anything can happen at a World Cup and we have already seen
smaller teams cause problems for bigger sides."
Replacement flyhalf Luciano Orquera was a late withdrawal
from the Italy team on Tuesday because of an ankle injury and
has been replaced on the bench by centre Gonzalo Canale.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
