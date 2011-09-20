NELSON, New Zealand, Sept 20 Italy captain
Sergio Parisse was inspirational for his side as they
comfortably beat Russia 53-17 in their rugby World Cup Pool C
match at Trafalgar Park on Tuesday.
Parisse scored his side's first try and set up two others in
the first half as the Italians scored nine tries in total to
score 50 points for the first time in the World Cup.
Winger Giulio Toniolatti and centre Tommaso Benvenuti also
scored two tries each while scrumhalf Edoardo Gori, winger Luke
McLean and Alessandro Zanni also crossed for the Italians.
Italy were awarded a penalty try as reward for their scrum
dominance and flyhalf Riccardo Bocchino converted four of their
tries.
Russia's replacement scrumhalf Alexander Yanyushkin scored
his side's first World Cup try, while Vladimir Ostroushko and
Alexei Makovetsky added two more in the second half. Konstantin
Rachkov added a conversion.
