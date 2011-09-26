Sept 26 Italy play United States in their Pool C
match at the rugby World Cup on Tuesday (times GMT):
Where: Trafalgar Park, Nelson
Capacity: 18,000
When: Tuesday, Sept. 27 (kickoff 0730)
Referee: George Clancy (Ireland)
Teams:
Italy U.S.
15-Luke McLean 15-Chris Wyles
14-Tommaso Benvenuti 14-Takudzwa Ngwenya
13-Gonzalo Canale 13-Paul Emerick
12-Gonzalo Garcia 12-Andrew Suniula
11-Mirco Bergamasco 11-James Paterson
10-Luciano Orquera 10-Roland Suniula
9-Fabio Semenzato 9-Mike Petri
8-Sergio Parisse (c) 8-Nic Johnson
7-Mauro Bergamasco 7-Todd Clever (c)
6-Alessandro Zanni 6-Louis Stanfill
5-Cornelius van Zyl 5-Hayden Smith
4-Quintin Geldenhuys 4-John van der Giessen
3-Martin Castrogiovanni 3-Matekitonga Moeakiola
2-Leonardo Ghiraldini 2-Chris Biller
1-Salvatore Perugini 1-Mike MacDonald
Replacements:
16-Fabio Ongaro 16-Phil Thiel
17-Andrea Lo Cicero 17-Shawn Pittman
18-Marco Bortolami 18-Scott LaValla
19-Paul Derbyshire 19-Pat Danahy
20-Edoardo Gori 20-Tim Usasz
21-Riccardo Bocchino 21-Nese Malifa
22-Giulio Toniolatti 22-Blaine Scully
Coaches: Nick Mallett Eddie O'Sullivan
- -
IRB ranking:
Italy 10
U.S. 17
- -
Overall record:
Played: 2
Wins: Italy - 2; U.S. - 0
- -
Biggest win:
Italy 30-9 in 1991
- -
Recent meetings:
Year Venue Result
1991* Otley Italy won 30-9
2004 Biella-in-Piedmont Italy won 43-25
* denotes rugby World Cup match
- -
