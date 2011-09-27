NELSON, New Zealand, Sept 27 Italy overcame a
determined effort by the United States to claim a 27-10
bonus-point victory on Tuesday and set up a Pool C decider
against Ireland for a first World Cup quarter-final berth.
The Italians ran in the opening try in the third minute
thanks to captain Sergio Parisse but the determined Americans
fought back with fullback Chris Wyles crossing and converting to
level the scores ten minutes later.
However, the Italian pack proved too strong throughout as
flyhalf Luciano Orquera and prop Martin Castrogiovanni crossed
for first half tries.
The Italian pack then forced a penalty try with 15 minutes
to go to claim the crucial four-try bonus point.
Italy face Ireland in their final Pool C match in Dunedin on
Sunday with the Azzurri needing a victory to make the knockout
stages.
