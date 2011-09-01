Factbox on Italy ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand
which starts on Sept.9
Coach: Nick Mallett
Captain: Sergio Parisse
2007 Result: Group stages
Best performances: Group stages (1987, 1991, 1995, 1999,
2003, 2007)
Prospects - Another wooden spoon for finishing bottom of
this year's Six Nations does not tell the story of the
improvement the team has shown under South African coach Nick
Mallett, who departs after the World Cup.
A first Six Nations win over France and narrow losses to
Ireland and Wales will give them confidence they are closing the
gap on the more established nations.
Notoriously powerful scrumaggers, their Achilles' heel
continues to be at flyhalf where they have failed to find an
adequate replacement for their record points scorer Diego
Domínguez.
Australia are likely to prove too strong for them in Pool C
but recent performances against Ireland mean they will be
optimistic of pipping their Six Nations rivals to the runners-up
spot in the group.
Player to watch: Sergio Parisse - Italy's best player and
captain, the loose forward will be the driving force behind the
Azurri's bid to reach the quarter-finals.
The first ever Italian player to be nominated for the IRB
Player-of-the-Year award, Parisse is the golden boy of Italian
rugby and brings exquisite handling, pace, power and flair to
the team.
Squad
Backs - Tommaso Benvenuti, Mirco Bergamasco, Riccardo
Bocchino, Gonzalo Canale, Pablo Canavosio, Gonzalo Garcia,
Edoardo Gori, Andrea Masi, Luke McLean, Luciano Orquera, Matteo
Pratichetti, Fabio Semenzato, Alberto Sgarbi, Giulio Toniolatti.
Forwards - Robert Barbieri, Mauro Bergamasco, Marco
Bortolami, Martin Castrogiovanni, Lorenzo Cittadini, Tommaso
D'Apice, Carlo Antonio Del Fava, Paul Derbyshire, Quintin
Geldenhuys, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Andrea Lo Cicero, Sergio
Parisse, Salvatore Perugini, Fabio Ongaro, Alessandro Zanni,
Cornelius Van Zyl.
