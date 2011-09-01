Factbox on Italy ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand which starts on Sept.9

Coach: Nick Mallett

Captain: Sergio Parisse

2007 Result: Group stages

Best performances: Group stages (1987, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007)

Prospects - Another wooden spoon for finishing bottom of this year's Six Nations does not tell the story of the improvement the team has shown under South African coach Nick Mallett, who departs after the World Cup.

A first Six Nations win over France and narrow losses to Ireland and Wales will give them confidence they are closing the gap on the more established nations.

Notoriously powerful scrumaggers, their Achilles' heel continues to be at flyhalf where they have failed to find an adequate replacement for their record points scorer Diego Domínguez.

Australia are likely to prove too strong for them in Pool C but recent performances against Ireland mean they will be optimistic of pipping their Six Nations rivals to the runners-up spot in the group.

Player to watch: Sergio Parisse - Italy's best player and captain, the loose forward will be the driving force behind the Azurri's bid to reach the quarter-finals.

The first ever Italian player to be nominated for the IRB Player-of-the-Year award, Parisse is the golden boy of Italian rugby and brings exquisite handling, pace, power and flair to the team.

Squad

Backs - Tommaso Benvenuti, Mirco Bergamasco, Riccardo Bocchino, Gonzalo Canale, Pablo Canavosio, Gonzalo Garcia, Edoardo Gori, Andrea Masi, Luke McLean, Luciano Orquera, Matteo Pratichetti, Fabio Semenzato, Alberto Sgarbi, Giulio Toniolatti.

Forwards - Robert Barbieri, Mauro Bergamasco, Marco Bortolami, Martin Castrogiovanni, Lorenzo Cittadini, Tommaso D'Apice, Carlo Antonio Del Fava, Paul Derbyshire, Quintin Geldenhuys, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Andrea Lo Cicero, Sergio Parisse, Salvatore Perugini, Fabio Ongaro, Alessandro Zanni, Cornelius Van Zyl.

