AUCKLAND, Sept 3 Despite a tough pool, confident captain Sergio Parisse believes Italy can make a breakthrough at the rugby World Cup and qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time.

Four years ago, the Italians missed out on the quarter-finals after losing 18-16 to Scotland and although they face a tougher task this time around in Pool C against Tri-Nations champions Australia, Ireland, Russia and the U.S. the loose forward remains confident.

"At the last World Cup we had the same objective as this year, which was to reach the quarter-finals," Parisse told reporters in Nelson on Saturday after the team completed the three-flight journey from Rome.

"The pool we had (in 2007) was a little bit easier as we had Romania, Portugal and Scotland, who we had beaten a couple of times in previous years, but obviously we lost to Scotland.

"This year it is different and the pool is tougher, but everyone believes in the team, especially (Italy coach) Nick (Mallett) even though he is leaving after the World Cup.

"This is a tougher pool because we haven't beaten Ireland for a long time, but we all believe."

Parisse is right to believe.

Although Italy collected another Six Nations wooden spoon in March they managed to beat France for the first time in the tournament.

South African Mallett has improved their defense considerably although the side still lacks a top class flyhalf.

"Four years ago we couldn't beat France but this year we beat them in the Six Nations and that shows the growth we have made," Parisse, who plays for French club Stade Francais, said.

The 27-year-old remains Italy's most gifted player. A dynamic runner from the back of the scrum, the Azzurri's hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals in New Zealand for the first time will depend on his performances.

Born in Argentina, Parisse made his international debut as an 18-year-old against the toughest opposition -- the All Blacks -- and has not let his country down since.

"I have grown physically and am more experienced, especially since playing in the French league, and that has helped me develop.

"When I met Nick in 2008 and he made me captain that helped me develop even more on the pitch.

"In my first match we lost 64-10, but if you look at our most recent match with the All Blacks we only lost 20-6 at the San Siro in 2009.

"It means we have closed the gap with the other teams and shows the growth and development of the other players."

Italy kick-off their Pool C campaign against Australia at North Harbour Stadium in Albany on Sept. 11. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Greg Stutchbury. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

