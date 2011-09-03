AUCKLAND, Sept 3 Despite a tough pool, confident
captain Sergio Parisse believes Italy can make a breakthrough at
the rugby World Cup and qualify for the quarter-finals for the
first time.
Four years ago, the Italians missed out on the
quarter-finals after losing 18-16 to Scotland and although they
face a tougher task this time around in Pool C against
Tri-Nations champions Australia, Ireland, Russia and the U.S.
the loose forward remains confident.
"At the last World Cup we had the same objective as this
year, which was to reach the quarter-finals," Parisse told
reporters in Nelson on Saturday after the team completed the
three-flight journey from Rome.
"The pool we had (in 2007) was a little bit easier as we had
Romania, Portugal and Scotland, who we had beaten a couple of
times in previous years, but obviously we lost to Scotland.
"This year it is different and the pool is tougher, but
everyone believes in the team, especially (Italy coach) Nick
(Mallett) even though he is leaving after the World Cup.
"This is a tougher pool because we haven't beaten Ireland
for a long time, but we all believe."
Parisse is right to believe.
Although Italy collected another Six Nations wooden spoon in
March they managed to beat France for the first time in the
tournament.
South African Mallett has improved their defense
considerably although the side still lacks a top class flyhalf.
"Four years ago we couldn't beat France but this year we
beat them in the Six Nations and that shows the growth we have
made," Parisse, who plays for French club Stade Francais, said.
The 27-year-old remains Italy's most gifted player. A
dynamic runner from the back of the scrum, the Azzurri's hopes
of advancing to the quarter-finals in New Zealand for the first
time will depend on his performances.
Born in Argentina, Parisse made his international debut as
an 18-year-old against the toughest opposition -- the All Blacks
-- and has not let his country down since.
"I have grown physically and am more experienced, especially
since playing in the French league, and that has helped me
develop.
"When I met Nick in 2008 and he made me captain that helped
me develop even more on the pitch.
"In my first match we lost 64-10, but if you look at our
most recent match with the All Blacks we only lost 20-6 at the
San Siro in 2009.
"It means we have closed the gap with the other teams and
shows the growth and development of the other players."
Italy kick-off their Pool C campaign against Australia at
North Harbour Stadium in Albany on Sept. 11.
