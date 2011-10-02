DUNEDIN Oct 3 For the third successive World
Cup Italy failed to beat a Six Nations rival in their final pool
game and so departed the tournament on Monday seemingly as far
away as ever from reaching the quarter-finals.
For 40 tense minutes on Sunday they just about held their
own in their winner-takes-all clash with Ireland but they were
blown away in the second half as Declan Kidney's team roared to
a 36-6 victory - their 16th in a row over Italy.
It was not the way that coach Nick Mallett wanted to bow out
of a job he has loved doing for the last four years and it left
him hugely frustrated after entering the tournament with such
high hopes in the wake of what seemed a breakthrough Six Nations
victory over France this year.
"I'm unhappy about the way we finished, I didn't expect it
to be as heavy a defeat," said Mallett, who stands down
reluctantly and will be replaced by Frenchman Jacques Brunel.
In the build-up to the match Mallett had spoken about how
his side had improved mentally over the last four years and that
having lost 18-16 to Scotland in the equivalent decider in the
2007 tournament they would be better-equipped to deal with the
pressure.
However, in the end it was the class of Ireland's backline
that proved decisive as Tommy Bowe, Brian O'Driscoll, Gordon
D'Arcy and Keith Earls all found ways to cut through the Italian
defence in the second half leading to two tries for Earls and
one for O'Driscoll.
"What we have to understand is that things happen very
quickly on the field against such high-level teams," Mallett
said.
"We made small mistakes but against teams like Ireland or
Australia you make a little mistake and it ends up as a try.
"They were quicker than us, we couldn't match that pace and
we didn't react sharply enough.
"It is really important for the players to learn something
from these matches."
BIG PART
It will be former Perpignan coach Brunel's job to digest the
lessons as Mallett starts a new, as yet undecided adventure.
"The players and staff became my family so this week it was
very hard to think it would be the last match with them," said
the former South Africa coach.
"They are really good people, they give their all, they keep
trying to improve every minute and that's incredible to me - all
Italians should be proud of our players."
Mallett leaves with a heavy heart but with praise from his
own side and his opponents ringing in his ears.
"I've known Nick only over the last 18 months but I think
he's going to leave a great mark on Italian rugby," said team
manager Luigi Troiani.
"He created a very solid team, both on the pitch and behind
the scenes, and he has allowed many young players to come
through.
"From a personal point of view I'm very pleased to have been
close to him and can certainly say it won't be easy to start
again in the next Six Nations with a new coach."
Mallett said he had been deeply touched by the kind words
offered privately by Kidney after the match and the Ireland
coach told reporters: "Nick's record speaks for itself.
"He gets Italy to play with pride when they are often up
against it. They have become one of the toughest teams to play
against and he has played a big part in that.
"I've known him a while and he is a good person and a lovely
man."
