NELSON, New Zealand, Sept 27 Italy beat United
States 27-10 (halftime 20-10) in their rugby World Cup Pool C
match at Trafalgar Park, Nelson on Tuesday.
Italy - Tries: Sergio Parisse, Luciano Orquera, Martin
Castrogiovanni, Penalty try. Conversions: Mirco Bergamasco (2).
Penalty: Bergamasco.
United States - Try: Chris Wyles. Conversion: Wyles.
Penalty: Wyles
Referee: George Clancy (Ireland)
