NELSON, New Zealand, Sept 27 Italy beat United States 27-10 (halftime 20-10) in their rugby World Cup Pool C match at Trafalgar Park, Nelson on Tuesday.

Italy - Tries: Sergio Parisse, Luciano Orquera, Martin Castrogiovanni, Penalty try. Conversions: Mirco Bergamasco (2). Penalty: Bergamasco.

United States - Try: Chris Wyles. Conversion: Wyles. Penalty: Wyles

Referee: George Clancy (Ireland) (Compiled by Patrick Johnston in Auckland. Editing by Peter Rutherford. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

