AUCKLAND, Sept 9 Italy have made two changes from the team that started their final warm-up match against Scotland for their opening Rugby World Cup 2011 Pool C match against Australia on Sunday.

Leonardo Ghiraldini replaces Fabio Ongaro at hooker while Alessandro Zanni gets the nod at blindside flanker ahead of Paul Derbyshire who moves to the bench, in the side named on Friday.

The side to face Australia contains 13 of the 15 players who started Italy's 22-21 victory over France in the 2011 Six Nations in March.

Italy's starting lineup are the second most experienced Italian team to date with 677 caps between them, second only to the team that beat France in March with 704 caps. (Writing by Alex Borthwick in Singapore)