Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
AUCKLAND, Sept 9 Italy have made two changes from the team that started their final warm-up match against Scotland for their opening Rugby World Cup 2011 Pool C match against Australia on Sunday.
Leonardo Ghiraldini replaces Fabio Ongaro at hooker while Alessandro Zanni gets the nod at blindside flanker ahead of Paul Derbyshire who moves to the bench, in the side named on Friday.
The side to face Australia contains 13 of the 15 players who started Italy's 22-21 victory over France in the 2011 Six Nations in March.
Italy's starting lineup are the second most experienced Italian team to date with 677 caps between them, second only to the team that beat France in March with 704 caps. (Writing by Alex Borthwick in Singapore)
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.