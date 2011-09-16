Sept 16 Italy coach Nick Mallett named the following side on Friday to face Russia in their rugby World Cup Pool C match in Nelson on Sept. 20.

15-Andrea Masi, 14-Giulio Toniolatti, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti, 12-Matteo Pratichetti, 11-Luke McLean, 10-Riccardo Bocchino, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse (captain), 7-Mauro Bergamasco, 6-Paul Derbyshire, 5-Marco Bortolami 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 3-Lorenzo Cittadini, 2-Fabio Ongaro, 1-Salvatore Perugini.

Replacements: 16-Tommaso D'Apice 17-Martin Castrogiovanni, 18-Cornelius van Zyl, 19-Alessandro Zanni, 20-Pablo Canavosio, 21-Luciano Orquera, 22-Alberto Sgarbi

