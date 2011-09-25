AUCKLAND, Sept 25 Italy coach Nick Mallett has
named the following team to play the United States in their Pool
C match at Trafalgar Park, Nelson on Tuesday.
15-Andrea Masi, 14-Tommaso Benvenuti, 13-Gonzalo Canale,
12-Gonzalo Garcia, 11-Mirco Bergamasco, 10-Luciano Orquera,
9-Fabio Semenzato, 8-Sergio Parisse (captain), 7-Mauro
Bergamasco, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Cornelius van Zyl, 4-Quintin
Geldenhuys, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini,
1-Salvatore Perugini.
Replacements: 16-Fabio Ongaro, 17-Andrea Lo Cicero,
18-Marco Bortolami, 19-Paul Derbyshire, 20-Edoardo Gori,
21-Riccardo Bocchino, 22-Luke McLean.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Peter Rutherford.
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories
(Compiled by Patrick Johnston. Editing by . To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories