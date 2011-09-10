AUCKLAND, Sept 10 Tonga's insistence on taking scrums over penalty kicks bored All Blacks coach Graham Henry during the World Cup opener on Friday but Italian assistant coach Alessandro Troncon enjoyed it and said the Azzurri would employ the same tactic against Australia.

Tonga's series of scrums in the dull second half at Eden Park left Henry hoping the tactic would not be repeated in the tournament for the sake of the supporters.

Troncon, however, praised the Tongan effort and said ball retention was the key to success.

"We can learn a lot from Tonga," Troncon told Reuters at the team's hotel on a sun-drenched Saturday in Auckland.

"There are rules in rugby that if you have the ball you can play and the others can't play so yes, Tonga showed maybe a (style of) rugby that is not very nice to watch but in the end it is good enough for the team."

Italy begin their seventh World Cup campaign against Tri-Nations champions Australia at North Harbour Stadium in Albany on Sunday looking for their first win over the Wallabies.

Australia are expected to stroll through Pool C, which also features Russia and the United States, with Italy battling Six Nations rivals Ireland for the runners-up spot and a possible first quarter-final appearance -- a notion that brought a huge grin from Troncon.

"It would be very special as we wait a long time, for Italian rugby it would mean a lot. I think it could be very important and very special for us," he said.

FRONT ROW WEAKNESS

Troncon, a feisty scrumhalf who Italy have struggled to replace since his 2007 retirement, said a strong display against Australia was needed for the Azzurri to build momentum for their remaining pool matches.

"Yes, (Ireland) is the key but we have to understand if we want to arrive at the last match and to have a chance of the quarter-finals we have to play against Australia (first), a very very good match, and win against Russia and USA," he added.

Australia's backline has been rated by some pundits the finest in the 20-team tournament, but their front row is considered a weakness.

A year ago the teams met in Padova and although Australia ran out 34-12 winners, their pack was given a tough time by the fiercely competitive Italian scrummagers but Troncon expected it to be different this time around.

"The Australian forwards have improved a lot since one year ago and it is for this reason that (scrumhalf Will) Genia and (flyhalf Quade) Cooper and all the backs of Australia can play at this high level because the forwards improve a lot," he said.

The Wallabies have spoken all week about respecting the Italian side and their pack, pointing to their surprise victory at home to France in the last Six Nations.

"We won against France and we showed that we can play if we have the right attitude and we believe," Troncon said.

"We have to play the same rugby out of Italy because in Italy you feel there is a special emotion. We have to learn to play the same rugby outside."

Much of the improvement in Italian rugby over the last four years can be credited to former South African coach Nick Mallett who has boosted the Azzurri defence.

Mallett steps down after this World Cup and Troncon said he would be missed.

"I think Nick gave a lot of things for Italian rugby in particular this team. Sure (we will miss him), he gave a lot but this is sport. It is life and we have to accept it."

(Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more rugby stories