ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 10
ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 10 Japan coach John
Kirwan said his team had "exploded" onto the World Cup by giving
France an almighty scare in their opening match on Saturday
before succumbing 47-21 to the twice runners-up.
The former All Black great has high standards, however, and
said his team were disappointed not to have driven home their
advantage when they had the French on the rack in the second
half and come away with what would have been the biggest ever
World Cup upset.
Although both teams have been at all seven World Cups,
there is a huge gulf in results between France, who have reached
the semi-finals in all but one tournament, and Japan, who had
just one win and a draw in their previous 20 encounters at
rugby's showpiece event.
"It was important for us to play well, it was important for
us to show the world that we are a very competent football team,
that we can put phases together and attack, and defend for long
periods of time," an upbeat Kirwan told reporters.
"We've been practising a long time for this World Cup and it
was pleasing to come in under the radar and tonight was all
about exploding onto the scene.
"We'll take confidence out of that (but) we will be
disappointed tomorrow because there were times when we could
have done a lot more."
A second try from flyhalf James Arlidge early in the second
half ushered in a 20-minute period where the Japanese dominated
their opponents and drew within four points at 25-21.
Kirwan said the team had discussed at half time how they
could emulate Argentina in France's opening game of the 2007
World Cup and his former team Italy in the Six Nations earlier
this year by upsetting the nine-times European Grand Slam
champions.
"We said we needed to hang onto the ball and if we dd that
and cut down the error rate, we would have a window in the game
when we could win," he said.
"We've studied France intensively, we thought there would be
a window in the second half where we could say in touch and put
them under pressure where they might have some memories of the
Six Nations and maybe Argentina in the last World Cup.
"World Cups are very different for everyone, this is a
special tournament and it creates special types of pressure so
it's important that you take advantage of those moments.
"To France's credit, we had them under the pump, they were
making uncharacteristic errors but unfortunately we just
couldn't come away with that try we needed to go ahead.
"We planned for it we just didn't quite take it away."
Kirwan said it was important that his team had lived up to
their "Brave Blossoms" nickname as they knew people in the
region devastated by March's earthquake and tsunami in northeast
Japan would be watching.
"We spoke beforehand about the tsunami and said the result
wouldn't matter, because people sitting their living rooms and
watching us would understand what courage is," he said.
"We needed to show that courage by continuing to play,
continuing to get up and tackle.
