Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
WHANGAREI, New Zealand, Sept 21 Tonga beat Japan 31-18 in a frenetic rugby World Cup clash on Wednesday to grab their first victory of the tournament.
With both teams scoring three tries, it was 16 points from the boot of Tonga flyhalf Kurt Morath which ultimately proved the difference in an engrossing contest at Northland Events Centre between two sides who had lost their opening two matches in Pool A.
Number eight Viliami Ma'afu, lock Tukulua Lokotui and winger Fetu'u Vainikolo crossed for the Tongans with prop Kensuke Hatakeyama, outstanding flanker Michael Leitch and centre Alisi Tupuailai replying for Japan.
Japan's "Brave Blossoms", who cannot now achieve their goal of winning two matches at the tournament, had to be satisfied with a single penalty from fullback Shaun Webb.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.