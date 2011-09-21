WHANGAREI, New Zealand, Sept 21 Tonga beat Japan 31-18 in a frenetic rugby World Cup clash on Wednesday to grab their first victory of the tournament.

With both teams scoring three tries, it was 16 points from the boot of Tonga flyhalf Kurt Morath which ultimately proved the difference in an engrossing contest at Northland Events Centre between two sides who had lost their opening two matches in Pool A.

Number eight Viliami Ma'afu, lock Tukulua Lokotui and winger Fetu'u Vainikolo crossed for the Tongans with prop Kensuke Hatakeyama, outstanding flanker Michael Leitch and centre Alisi Tupuailai replying for Japan.

Japan's "Brave Blossoms", who cannot now achieve their goal of winning two matches at the tournament, had to be satisfied with a single penalty from fullback Shaun Webb.

