AUCKLAND, Sept 2 Having left behind searing temperatures at home, Japan had a rude awakening to the wet and windy conditions that teams will face at the World Cup in New Zealand on Friday.

Temperatures struggled to reach over 10 degrees Celsius at the Silverdale Rugby Club in Auckland on Friday as Japan took part in their first session since arriving in New Zealand from a hot and humid Tokyo, which is basking in 30 degree heat.

"I had a little bit of an issue with a couple of the little half backs that got a little bit cold and ran inside, so I had to ask them if they want to be selected if it's raining and cold," Japan's coach and former All Black winger John Kirwan told reporters.

"We had a bit of a laugh about it. I felt at home anyway, though," the Aucklander added.

Japan, who won the recent Pacific Nations Cup, were one of the first sides to arrive for the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 tournament in New Zealand which was hit by snow storms last month.

Hooker Hiroki Yuhara was one of those complaining about conditions.

"It was so cold out on the field. The rain came down so hard it hurt. I couldn't see because the rain covered my eyes," Yuhara told reporters.

However, lock Toshizumi Kitagawa was happy to be away from the heat.

"Me personally, I like it cold more than hot. I feel better in this sort of weather."

Japan kick-off their campaign against France in Albany on Sept. 10 before matches against the hosts and hot favourites New Zealand and then Tonga and Canada in Pool A.

Captain Takashi Kikutani was not surprised by the conditions and said the team would not change tactics because of the weather as they try to finish third in the group and qualify for the next World Cup in England.

"There's New Zealand for you. I'll just try to enjoy the weather along with the rugby and have a good time," the flanker said.

"Our strength is pace so we want to play a fast game versus the French.

"We're not going to try anything new at this phase. We can only do what we've been doing all along... but at a higher level."

