AUCKLAND, Sept 2 Having left behind searing
temperatures at home, Japan had a rude awakening to the wet and
windy conditions that teams will face at the World Cup in New
Zealand on Friday.
Temperatures struggled to reach over 10 degrees Celsius at
the Silverdale Rugby Club in Auckland on Friday as Japan took
part in their first session since arriving in New Zealand from a
hot and humid Tokyo, which is basking in 30 degree heat.
"I had a little bit of an issue with a couple of the little
half backs that got a little bit cold and ran inside, so I had
to ask them if they want to be selected if it's raining and
cold," Japan's coach and former All Black winger John Kirwan
told reporters.
"We had a bit of a laugh about it. I felt at home anyway,
though," the Aucklander added.
Japan, who won the recent Pacific Nations Cup, were one of
the first sides to arrive for the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 tournament in
New Zealand which was hit by snow storms last month.
Hooker Hiroki Yuhara was one of those complaining about
conditions.
"It was so cold out on the field. The rain came down so hard
it hurt. I couldn't see because the rain covered my eyes,"
Yuhara told reporters.
However, lock Toshizumi Kitagawa was happy to be away from
the heat.
"Me personally, I like it cold more than hot. I feel better
in this sort of weather."
Japan kick-off their campaign against France in Albany on
Sept. 10 before matches against the hosts and hot favourites New
Zealand and then Tonga and Canada in Pool A.
Captain Takashi Kikutani was not surprised by the conditions
and said the team would not change tactics because of the
weather as they try to finish third in the group and qualify for
the next World Cup in England.
"There's New Zealand for you. I'll just try to enjoy the
weather along with the rugby and have a good time," the flanker
said.
"Our strength is pace so we want to play a fast game versus
the French.
"We're not going to try anything new at this phase. We can
only do what we've been doing all along... but at a higher
level."
