Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
WHANGAREI, New Zealand, Sept 21 Tonga beat Japan 31-18 (halftime 18-13) in World Cup Pool A at Northlands Events Centre on Wednesday.
Scores:
Tonga - Tries: Viliami Ma'afu, Tukulua Lokotui, Fetu'u Vainikolo. Penalties: Kurt Morath (4). Conversions: Morath (2).
Japan - Tries: Kensuke Hatakeyama, Michael Leitch, Alisi Tupuailai. Penalty: Shaun Webb
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.