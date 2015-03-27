LONDON, March 27 Debbie Jevans has resigned as chief executive of the 2015 Rugby World Cup for personal reasons, England Rugby announced on Friday.

"This is the right decision for me to make at this time," she said in a statement.

"Everything is in place to ensure that this is the best Rugby World Cup ever, and I am confident my team will deliver an exceptional tournament."

England Rugby 2015 said Stephen Brown would become the new Managing Director, working alongside chairman Andy Cosslett and the England Rugby 2015 Board.

Former tennis professional Jevans was one of the most senior executives in charge of the London 2012 Olympics. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)